Dune: Keanu Reeves promotes Denis Villeneuve’s film using only one adjective

Keanu Reeves seems to have enjoyed the film Dune, directed by director Denis Villeneuve, and the star used only one adjective to define the work.

Dunes, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve, also seems to have the actor among its fans Keanu Reeves who expressed his approval for the project in a recent interview. The Matrix star, in a few weeks back on the big screen in the role of Neo, used a single word to express his opinion in the comparison of the project.

Keanu Reeves, between the pages of the article by Esquire that was dedicated to him, revealed that when he is not busy on the set he loves going to the cinema and seeing two, even three, films a day. The actor then revealed that he saw Dune during a free day at his disposal while he was in Paris. Keanu expressed his positive opinion regarding the work of Denis Villeneuve simply stating that he considers it “Fantastic“.

The journalist who was interviewing Reeves did not ask him to elaborate his opinion on the film in a more articulate way and therefore it is not possible to know which elements he appreciated most.

The protagonist of The Matrix therefore seems one of the many people who were able to rejoice at the announcement of the green light for the production of the sequel to the new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work, even if we will have to wait a long time before witnessing the return of the saga in the salt.

On the other hand, viewers will have to wait only a few weeks before finding out what will happen in Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the story of Neo which will arrive in Italian cinemas in January 2022. The synopsis anticipates “In a world where there are two realities – the everyday and what lies beneath the surface – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice is the only way to be in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than before “.