News

Dune: Keanu Reeves promotes Denis Villeneuve’s film using only one adjective

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Keanu Reeves seems to have enjoyed the film Dune, directed by director Denis Villeneuve, and the star used only one adjective to define the work.

Dunes, the film directed by Denis Villeneuve, also seems to have the actor among its fans Keanu Reeves who expressed his approval for the project in a recent interview. The Matrix star, in a few weeks back on the big screen in the role of Neo, used a single word to express his opinion in the comparison of the project.

Matrix Resurrections: first look at Keanu Reeves in the teaser trailer

Keanu Reeves, between the pages of the article by Esquire that was dedicated to him, revealed that when he is not busy on the set he loves going to the cinema and seeing two, even three, films a day. The actor then revealed that he saw Dune during a free day at his disposal while he was in Paris. Keanu expressed his positive opinion regarding the work of Denis Villeneuve simply stating that he considers it “Fantastic“.

The journalist who was interviewing Reeves did not ask him to elaborate his opinion on the film in a more articulate way and therefore it is not possible to know which elements he appreciated most.

The protagonist of The Matrix therefore seems one of the many people who were able to rejoice at the announcement of the green light for the production of the sequel to the new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work, even if we will have to wait a long time before witnessing the return of the saga in the salt.

On the other hand, viewers will have to wait only a few weeks before finding out what will happen in Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the story of Neo which will arrive in Italian cinemas in January 2022. The synopsis anticipates “In a world where there are two realities – the everyday and what lies beneath the surface – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice is the only way to be in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than before “.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Antonella Arpa bursting with happiness in Hollywood: a screaming neckline

1 week ago

at the Bassani library live performance by Eva de Adamo

October 20, 2021

Giovanna Pancheri is liked for the direction of Tg1

3 weeks ago

Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone shares the reissue poster with fans

October 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button