Dune marks the best debut of 2021

The film directed by Denis Villeneuve is at the top of the box office in Italy and records the best debut weekend of 2021

Although these were high, Dunes from Denis Villeneuve managed to exceed expectations. The colossal of science fiction with Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya, in its opening weekend, he was able to collect € 2,136,057, corresponding to 287,118 admissions. This is the best debut recorded at the box office of Italy in 2021. Below, we find the film that led the ranking last week: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week earned € 654,223 (total € 3,358,288) and was seen by 95,542 paying viewers. Finally, on the third step of the podium we find Here I laugh from Mario Martone, which recorded a collection of € 429,245 (total € 745,354) and had 67,010 detached tickets detach.

The fourth position in the ranking is occupied by Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto; the film with Antonio Albanese And Paola Cortellesi, at the box office in Italy this week, it recorded a collection of € 319,636 (total € 2,641,342) and 46,961 admissions, confirming itself as one of the most successful local products of the season. In the middle of the ranking released by Cinetel we find the first animated film: Around the world in 80 days, which last week, compared to 40,851 tickets sold, grossed € 266,947 (total € 399,670). On the other hand, it is placed in a sensible position Me Against You – The movie: The Mystery of the Enchanted School, which this week was seen by 29,626 viewers and grossed € 191,482 (total € 4,955,387).

The seventh step of the ranking is occupied by Fast & Furious 9. The film of Vin Diesel this week he earned € 167,115 (total € 4,757,823) and was seen by 23,674 paying viewers. Below we find another Italian film: Even More Beautiful by Claudio Norza who made his debut by detaching 20,847 tickets and raising a box office equal to € 141,692. The ninth position is occupied by Supernova which, against 13,486 paying spectators, recorded a collection of € 89,646 (total € 111,811). Finally, it closes the ranking The Stillwater Girl, which in the last week recorded a gain of € 69,799 (total € 178,435) and 11,175 admissions.

