Dune Open World Video Game Announced For Current-Gen Platforms

Dune: Awakening, an upcoming open-world survival MMO (massively multiplayer online game) was officially announced last night during the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live broadcast.

The game appears to be based on the incredibly popular Dune book series, as opposed to the recently released (and brilliant) Dune movie starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, and will task players with surviving the wilderness of the desert planet of Arrakis. while gathering resources. , build abilities, and rise above other real-world players in rank and reputation.

A brief teaser for Dune: Awakening has been released and it offers some seriously impressive visuals in addition to offering clues to some of the situations players may find themselves in. Whether this trailer reflects what the actual game looks like remains to be seen.

An official website for Dune: Awakening has also gone live and offers some additional hints about game locations, environments, missions, and gameplay mechanics.

Here is the official description currently given for Dune: Awakening on the site:

Dune: Awakening combines the granularity and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO. Go from survival to domination in a vast and homogeneous Arrakis shared by thousands of players. Survive the most dangerous planet in the universe. Build shelters from sandstorms, maintain your suit, and master ancient ways of walking even in the deepest deserts. Avoid or be devoured by the colossal sandworms that dwell beneath the sand.

Explore the ever-changing face of Arrakis. Walk through the ruins of long-forgotten biological testing stations, salvage the wreckage of fallen spaceships, and wander the dusty hallways of abandoned sietches. Enter uncharted sectors and be the first to discover secrets and riches before coriolis storms shift the sands again and alter the landscape.

Control the spice, control Arrakis. Hunt spice blossoms and deploy your harvester, then protect it from opportunistic raiders and rival factions. Drench the sand in the blood as massive battles transition seamlessly from foot to vehicle and ground to ornithopter in the sky.

Make plans within plans. Make a name for yourself among the people of Arrakis. Use intrigue and force to influence the Landsraad and impact the world. Build your own faction through spice harvesting, trading, subterfuge and open conflict.

Wake the sleeper. Tailor every aspect of your character. Consume spices to conquer your senses and gain powerful abilities. Hone your art to become sought after for the finest creations. Build your fortress in the style of your choice. The journey is yours to shape.

Dune: Awakening will be released on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and X consoles, Windows PC, and Sony’s PS5 console. No release date or window has yet been confirmed, although interested players are encouraged to sign up for the next beta which will take place sometime in the future.

Funcom, the developer of Dune: Awakening, first secured the rights to a Dune video game in 2019. Miscellaneous statements was made by Funcom employees the same year about the open-world nature of their Dune video game project, though few other details have been made public so far.

Dune video games are a surprisingly rare thing given the franchise’s Sci-Fi settings and lore. The last notable Dune-related content was the recent Fortnite collaboration which added the characters of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya from the Dune movie to the game alongside an emote, Glider, and some Back Blings.

