Dune – Part 2 advances its release date to not coincide with the prequel to The Hunger Games

Last year, Denis Villeneuve confirmed that, indeed, Dune is unfathomable in a single movie. Frank Herbert’s work is one of the greatest references in current science fiction, but attempts to bring it to the cinema have been unsuccessful.

David Lynch got it in 1984, but his version sacrificed several sections of the book of Herbert that Villeneuve did not want to omit.

The Canadian filmmaker divided Dune into two parts: the first adapted approximately the first half of the original novel; the second, currently in production, will do the same with the second half of the book.

After confirming that Dune – Part 2 was greenlit to go into production, Warner set its release date for October 2023, but later pushed it back to November 17.

Dune – Part 2 avoids competing with the Hunger Games prequel

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery announces a new change in the date of the second part of dunes. On this occasion, it is an advance so as not to coincide with the premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.

The movie of Denis Villeneuve advance its date to November 3, taking advantage of the space that Marvel Studios has released with the remake of Blade.

This advance, despite not being especially significant, seems to indicate that the production of Dune – Part 2 is developing without too many unforeseen events. The film has been shooting for a few months, and is based in Budapest.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave BautistaThey will return for the second part. In addition, the cast includes stars such as Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler.

If you’re itching to see what Villeneuve has in store with the adaptation of the second part of Frank Herbert’s book, you already know that, for now, Dune – Part 2 will arrive a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.