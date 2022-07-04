‘Dune: Part 2’ begins production in Italy and delays its release date

The sequel to ‘Dune, the ‘part 2’, Pre-shooting begins in Altivole, Italy, a town located in the Veneto region, starting on July 5 and lasting two days. This has been confirmed by Deadline, although the news first came through local Italian media, which indicates that they will shoot in the Brion mausoleum, a modernist-looking setting consisting of a concrete structure designed between 1968 and 1978 by Carlo Scarpa. Formed by a small chapel accompanied by a reflecting pool, an arcosolium and gardens with a Byzantine and Japanese touch.

The return of this production will feature most of the cast from the first installment, i.e. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. And, just like in that one, filming will travel to Budapest, Hungary, on July 21, 2023.

Release date

As Deadline reported last week, Warner Bros. has pushed back the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel’s release date from October 20, 2023 to before Thanksgiving. on November 17 of the same year. The cast is joined by Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

‘Dune: Part Two’ It will be released on the same day as the “Hunger Games” prequel, “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.” We’ll see if both films will have the same success once they start their marketing campaigns. At the moment, none of the studies seems to flinch. While ‘Dune’ attracts a more adult and generally male audience, ‘The Hunger Games’, which will start shooting this July, seems to attract the attention of the younger female sector.