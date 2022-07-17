‘Dune: Part 2’ delays its theatrical release date

The conclusion of the film Denis Villeneuve will have to wait. Warner has announced that Dunes: Part 2, the second film based on the novel by Frank Herbert, will take a little longer to reach theaters around the world. The film, which will start shooting at the end of this year, will be released in theaters next November 17, 2023moving its film distribution a few weeks later than planned originally by Warner Bros. What happened? As commented from Varietyit is a new strategy commercial of l amador

Warner wants that Dunes: Part 2 sweep the box office and take her to Thanksgiving

The second part of dunesof which we have been learning more about its history, and which has completed its distribution with the names of La Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, arriving a month after the planned release date so far. The reason is none other than an adjustment to Warner’s business strategy, which is trying to take the film to a juicier time frame in terms of the economy, planting it in front of Thanksgiving. Is a preferred dateusually occupied by films and sagas such as Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

“ The date has always been reserved for great sagas and franchises

Although it is a calendar adjustment that could be internationalHe, there are not a few who believe that Warner will do the same strategy that he already used with the first part, leading to Dunes: Part 2 to be released in European territories weeks before to manage expectations in the US market days later. The film could be released in the venice festivalcapturing looks and applause from the criticism, and later, embark on their traditional commercial route. Dune recount Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, and Dave Bautista in its cast, and will tell us about the conclusion of Frank Herbert’s novel and the adventures of Paul Atreides on Arrakis. According to Javier Bardem, the film will surprise even the readers of the book due to its approach.

Dunes: Part 2 It will premiere on November 17, 2023.