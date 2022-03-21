Dune: Part 2′: Denis Villeneuve promises a “featured” role for Zendaya

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has teased what to expect from the film’s sequel, including a larger role for Zendaya.

READ MORE: Dune review: The desert blockbuster will burn your senses

A sequel to the 2021 hit film was officially announced last October, after the new film topped $40 million at the US box office in its opening weekend. It will land in October 2023.

In a new interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, director Villeneuve discussed the film’s continuation, and that Zendaya’s small role in the first Dune would be significantly expanded in the sequel.

He said: “For Zendaya, I will say that the first part was a promise. I know we saw a glimpse of her in the first part, but in the second part she will have a prominent role. We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on her adventures in the desert. That’s what excites me most about going back to Arrakis, spending time with those characters again.”

Villeneuve also addressed rumors that Florence Pugh is set for Dune: Part 2, saying that he is a “huge Florence fan” but that “things aren’t solidified” yet regarding her appearing in the sequel.

Dune, which ends at the halfway point of Frank Herbert’s novel, stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and David Dastmalchian.

In NME’s four-star review, Dune is described as lacking closure, but “the sheer ambition on display here means you get a lot for your money.”

The review adds: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune’s lack of closure is annoying to say the least. The average viewer may not have realized they need to come back for another round, and Dune’s marketing doesn’t help.” to realize”.

Last week, the film won big at the 2022 BAFTAs, picking up five awards.