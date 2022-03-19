Dune: Part 2 | Denis Villeneuve says Zendaya will have a much bigger role in the sequel

Dune – 75%, the most recent adaptation of the famous homonymous science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert in 1965, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was released in October last year and starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. This new version became a success, managing to enter 10 categories to compete for the Oscar in the 2022 edition, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

We also recommend: Oscar 2022: Josh Brolin criticizes that Denis Villeneuve was not nominated for Best Director for Dune

Definitely, Dune It was one of the favorite films of 2021 and many hope that it will win one or more awards this coming March 27 at the popular award ceremony. In addition, several rumors are already circulating about the recently announced sequel, which report that in Dunes: Part 2 we will see the return of Chalamet, ZendayaRebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

In a recent interview with Varietydirector Denis Villeneuve shared a bit about this upcoming installment and promised that the character of Zendaya, the young Fremen warrior, Chani, will play a much larger role in the sequel. The filmmaker stated the following:

For Zendaya, I will say that the first part was a promise. I know we saw a glimpse of her in the first part, but in the second part of her she will have a prominent role. We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s what excited me most about going back to Arrakis: spending time with those characters again.

During the conversation, he was asked Villeneuve about the rumors that Florence Pugh could join the cast of the second part. The director did not give details, he limited himself to saying that “things are not solidified”, but assured that he is a great admirer of florence.

Don’t leave without reading: Dune was going to have an introductory scene that would consume the entire budget

The distribution of Duneas well as having acclaimed young actors Chalamet and Zendaya, includes other prestigious performers, such as Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, among others. This production suffered from several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but in the end it had its debut on October 21 in theaters and HBO Max.

In addition to being nominated for Best Sound, Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay, Dune was shortlisted for the Oscar in the categories of Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. Despite all these achievements, the film failed to be nominated for Best Director, something that certainly baffled the audience. Villeneuve said the following in a past interview with Movie Maker when asked how he felt about not being nominated:

Frankly, if you had told me a few months ago that we would be in the running for the Oscars, that we would have that kind of recognition, I would not have believed you. It’s really moving. If you’re nominated, it’s a beautiful thing… I don’t take things for granted, and I’m deeply pleased with what we got.

In case you missed it: Oscar 2022: All the nominees for Best Picture, from best to worst according to critics