Dune: Part 2 is still going, but it delays its premiere a few weeks

Dunes: Part 2 will keep fans waiting for a few more weeks. Initially scheduled for October 20, 2023, Warner Bros and Legendary delay its release until on November 17 of the same year. The reasons for the change have not been shared, so it may simply be a strategic change in the calendar of both producers.

Denis Villenueve, its director, hopes to start filming sometime in late 2022. We know that one of the big names that will join the cast is Christopher Walker. The veteran actor will take on the role of The emperor, expected appearance by fans of the novel and its adaptation to the big screen. Others who already participated in the first part confirmed their return, such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson. Villenueve, on the other hand, will once again have Jon Spaihts to complete the script for the sequel.

Dune, “the great reference” of science fiction

With those words we closed our review of Dune, one of the most anticipated releases by science fiction moviegoers. We said he was “great benchmark for the coming years” given the way to trap you in its immense world.

“About its capacity for entertainment, suffice it to say that after 2 hours and 35 minutes of footage, one is left wanting more and excited about a sequel”. At that time the sequel was still a rumor on the internet. A few days later the news was confirmed: “This is just the beginning… Thank you to those who have already experienced Dune, and those who will in the coming days and weeks. We are excited to continue the journey!” revealed Legendary in a short tweet.

Haven’t you seen it yet? If you are an HBO Max subscriber you can enjoy it in its entirety as part of its catalog on demand.

Source: Variety