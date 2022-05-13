Dune: Part 2 reveals its premiere date; Christopher Walken joins the cast, according to Deadline

Dunes: Part 2 marks his debut on the big screen on the calendar. Denis Villeneuve’s film will be released next October 20, 2023. Its managers expect production to begin sometime at the end of this year. Christopher Walken will join the cast to play The Emperor, one of the most anticipated faces to see in the sequel.

The Deadline portal advances the data and ensures that Jon Spaihts will return to write the script next to Villeneuve. Other faces from the original roster will join Walken, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Zendaya.

The confirmation of the sequel occurred shortly after the premiere of the first adaptation of the book. “This is just the beginning…” he said. legendary, his producer, in a short tweet. “Thank you to those who have already experienced Dune, and those who will in the coming days and weeks. We are excited to continue the journey!”

Dune conquered FreeGameTips

In this house, Dune managed to be described as “the great reference” of science fiction “for the next few years”. “Of its entertainment capacity, it is enough to say that after 2 hours and 35 minutes of footage, one is left wanting more and excited about a sequel that, as of today, still has no confirmed date”, we said. A few months later we already have a date for the premiere of its second part.

Other faces of equal renown were added to the figure of the two actors: Oscar Isaac (Leto Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Zendaya (Chani), Jason Mamoa (Duncan Idaho), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban), Josh Brolin ( Halleck) and Stellan Skasgard (Baron Harkkonen). hans zimmer He placed himself behind the baton to return “to give away a resounding BSO” that “adapts perfectly to the narrative rhythm of the story”. It is currently available on HBO Max.

Source: Deadlines