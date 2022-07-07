Dune Part 2 suffers a delay to November 17, 2023

Although the pandemic was an obstacle for many, Dune was one that managed to stand out and considering that it was released in theaters and HBO Max. Earning 400 million dollars in theaters, taking the first steps so that the next films to be released would earn much more. Therefore, it automatically earned him the confirmation of a part 2 for the year 2023.

In this 2022, the film did nothing but talk among netizens, especially what it generated to win 6 Academy Awards, at the last Oscar ceremony. Which led to not only a new audience being interested in this story, but also many talents wanting to be part of this sequel.

Dune Part 2 will arrive on November 17, 2023 thanks to a calendar delay

Today it was reported that the sequel to the film directed by Denis Villeneuve has been delayed from October 20, 2023 to November 17 of that same year. While it may be considered a minor delay, there are always pros and cons to the decision when a movie is delayed.

In this case, the pro is that it will be released a week before the Thanksgiving holidays. What makes a lot of public this on vacation, making it possible for its box office tour to be very large. However, on the downside we have the surprise that it opens together with the new film from The Hunger Games, so there will be competition.

In February, Villeneuve commented that filming would begin this summer, with the script already written, in addition to calling it something more challenging, but the good thing is that the entire team knows each other and already has experience in this field. Dune Part 2 has in its cast already seen figures such as Josh Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Barden or Rebeca Ferguson.

Adding new signings such as Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux, as the last to join the team.

And good reader, What do you think of the delay of Dune Part 2?

