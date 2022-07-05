Dune: Part 2 to start production soon after its premiere delay

dunes It has been one of the most ambitious science fiction productions by Denis Villeneuve, a filmmaker who has astonished celluloid with works such as La Arrival or Incendies. Dunes: Part 2the sequel that continues to adapt the adventures of Frank Herbert, recently delayed its release date due to major demands, changing its arrival to November 17, 2023. Warner, in general, wants this new installment to have again Timothe Chalamet at the forefront of the cast sweep Thanksgiving and become the title film at the box office. Although I will have to compete quite closely with Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand Marvel is always usually a tough contest to crack.

The sequel to Dune will be even bigger

In any case, it is now reported that the production of the film kick off on July 21 in Budapest, Hungary. Pre-shooting is currently underway in Italy, where, above all, various exteriors of the story will be shot. In addition to Chalamet it is expected that Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walker, Lea Seydoux and Florence Pugh round out the cast.. The sequel, therefore, is already at work, although its development process is still in a very early stage.

Villeneuve, for his part, confirmed that he feels on a cloud to be able to bring one of his favorite stories to the big screen. “I’m writing the second part now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again. That’s very unusual for me. It’s the first time I experience it when I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, deep joy.and I say: ‘Thank you, life, for allowing me to bring that to the screen.’ The first part of Dune worked tremendously well, and from Warner it is expected that this second part will be even better. It is one of the most powerful bets in the company taking into account that his universe of supers is not at its best, with Ezra Miller pending trial and with multiple incidents behind him.

Font.