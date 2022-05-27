Dune Part 2: Who is Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and what will his character be like?

Last week we learned that Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken was joining the incredible cast of Dune Part 2 to bring the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV to life. In this note we tell you who that character is.

There is still a long way to go for the second part of dunes, but luckily we are entertaining ourselves with various details that could be included in the film, as well as actors and actresses who join the cast. The latest great addition is about the winning actor of the Oscar, Christopher Walkenwho would give life to Emperor Padishah Shaddam IVbut who is this character?

In dunesfrom Denis Villeneuvethe Emperor Shaddam IV he clearly does not appear, but he is named. During the film we see how the House Atreides falls into Arrakis thanks to an attack led by the harkonnen. However, both families were part of a plan and political move of the character he will play. Walken.

dunes part 2 will show us this mysterious antagonist come to the surface and reveal that he was the one pulling the strings during the first movie. But more than anything, we will see how he will deal with Paul Atreides as Timothée Chalamet and the Fremen.

Now, the delivery of Villeneuve remained fairly faithful to the original story of Frank Herbert, therefore we assume that the second part will follow the same path. As we said above, the Emperor Shaddam IV he does not physically appear on screen (nor in the first book), but he is present in all the movements that the Houses made.

Shaddam Corrino IVbelonging to the House Corrinowas the heir to the Golden Lion Imperial Throne. Once he held the position, after his father died, he became the eighty-first Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe (area explored and documented by humans that was mostly claimed by the Empire).

The Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother, Gaius Helen Mohiam, was his Truthsayer or truthsayer. In addition, the Emperor got married with Anirula Bene Gesserit of unknown rank, with whom he had five daughters. Irulan Corrino is the eldest daughter and the Imperial Crown Princess (who will appear in Dunes Part 2, interpreted by Florence Pugh). She would later marry Paul Atreides for political reasons. then they are Chalice Corrino, Wensicia Corrino, Josifa Corrino Y Rugi Corrino.

In the film dunesthe Harkonnen House was the one who occupied the position of villain and enemy of the Atreidesbut it was actually the Emperor who signed the death warrant Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) before the duke set foot on Arrakis. The harkonnen obeyed the order of Emperor to leave Arrakis so that the Atreides replace him and take over the prolific Spice mining business. In this way, the Emperor A war was beginning to weaken both Houses, but both the harkonnen Like the Atreides They were aware of the plan. Shaddam IV.

At one point in the delivery, before the Atreides leave Caladan, Leto warns his son Paul about the political danger of his arrival on Arrakis and the alliance with the Fremen. While on the other hand, the baron Vladimir Harkonnen as Stellan Skarsgård he confesses to his nephew, Glossu Rabban Harkonnen (Dave Bautista)the real reason behind the manipulation of the Emperor: “The voice of Atreides rises. The Emperor he is a jealous man, a dangerous and jealous man.”

When the time comes where the harkonnen they attack the Atreides on Arrakis, shaddam IV He sent his soldiers Sardaukar, to help remove them. However, despite the fact that the war is over and won, both readers and those who saw the film know that their plan failed, since Paul Y Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) They escaped into the desert.

In this way, the young duke allies himself with the Fremen to defeat the harkonnen already the Sardaukar on Arrakis (something that Paul saw in his vision), ending the rule of Shaddam IV and to Corrino Empire. This hasn’t happened in the movie yet, but we’re supposed to see some of this in part 2 of dunes.

According to Villeneuvewho returns to direct the sequel, dunes part 2 “it will be intense” and further added that it is probably “the biggest challenge” of his career because it is even more complex than the first part. The director will also produce and write alongside Jon Spaiths again. This movie is expected to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

Let’s remember that Christopher Walken joins an all-star cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, among others.

