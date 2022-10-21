Dune – Part 2 will see a very changed Paul Atreides, as confirmed by Timothée Chalamet

Denis Villeneuve premiered in 2021 its ambitious and daunting adaptation of Dune, the essential science fiction novel by Frank Herbert that has influenced numerous stories since it was published.

The Canadian director landed an enviable cast for the film, with names like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.

Dune was a success, which allowed Warner and Legendary Pictures to give the green light to the second part, which depended on that good result, and which will narrate the second part of Frank Herbert’s book.

The production of the sequel is already underway, with Denis Villeneuve returning as director, as well as a good part of the cast, although we will also have new faces, such as Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux.

The great change of Timothée Chalamet in the second part of Dune

While chatting with Homme Girls (via Screen Rant), Timothée Chalamet discussed how both he and Paul Atreides have evolved heading into Dune – Part 2.

The 26-year-old New York actor has pointed out that we will see in the film a Paul Atreides with much more confidence than in the first part, and that he himself feels the same when filming the scenes.

“I was younger when I first did it and I was shocked at how big that movie was. And now, as Paul Atreides grows more confident in himself, I feel more confident too.”.

The first movie covered approximately half of the original novel by Frank Herbertuntil Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), meet the Fremen in Arrakis.

Part 2 will see Paul Atreides become the great leader he is fated to be. Dune – Part 2 will hit theaters in November 2023.