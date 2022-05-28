DUNE: Part 2 will surprise fans of the books

Actor Javier Bardem reveals that the movie DUNE: Part 2 will amaze even those who have read the books.

As the first installment released in 2021 was a tremendous success raising 400 million dollars, they are already preparing DUNE: Part 2. Now in the Cannes Film Festivalthe actor Javier Bardem has revealed very interesting details of the long-awaited sequel.

“I’ve already read the new draft and I think you’ve done an amazing job of putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people. They won’t be surprised by what happens, obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they will be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved. It is a film that is full, and you can feel its weight at the same time you can enjoy its spectacular nature. I can’t wait to go back to the desert with those people, and I’m very happy to be back with Denis Villeneuve, who is one of the greatest directors of all time. He is a charming man ».

the character of Javier Bardemcalled Stilgarwill be much more important in the sequel, since it only appeared at the end of the first part.

What will this sequel be about?

DUNE: Part 2 will have again Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atredies rebecca ferguson as Lady Jessica Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck Zendaya like Chani and Javier Bardem like Stilgar. They will also debut Christopher Walker like Emperor Shaddam IV, austin butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh like Princess Irulan.

“The story will focus on Paul Atredies, who must raise a large Fremen army to fight the relentless Harkonnens and the entire Empire. But the more time passes, he becomes a mystical messianic figure for the inhabitants of Arrakis. Since they want it to bring them prosperity.

The movie DUNE: Part 2 It will be released on October 20, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing this sequel? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.