Dune – Part Two: The release date is closer than you think!

Finally some real science fiction! You will surely stay glued to this movie from start to finish as the special effects are so much fun. A sequel to the impressive Dune adaptation is coming to the big screen soon. With director Denis Villeneuve at the helm, the second installment will be even bigger, even more ambitious, and even more fantastic. What do you need to know about Dune – Part Two?

Dune – Second part, an ambitious achievement

Currently, Dune – Part Two does not yet have an official trailer. Filming won’t start until early fall 2022 to give production time to complete the project, hoping the pandemic doesn’t hamper the release schedule. While you await the arrival of the second part on the big screen, immerse yourself in the universe of the previous Dune adaptation.

We all remember (or not) David Lynch’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune. If the film released in 1987 is far from having convinced the critics, the new adaptation by Denis Villeneuve gives a breath of fresh air to the world of blockbusters and science fiction films. As soon as the first work was released in theaters on December 15, 2021, the adventures of the warrior Paul Atreides on the desert planet Arrakis set the mood with masterful execution, ethereal sets and high-flying action scenes.

Full house for the film which grossed nearly $41 million at the box office in its opening weekend. Incredible ! Given the success of the first chapter, a sequel was inevitably expected. Good news ! Legendary Pictures has confirmed the release date for Dune – Part Two. This wonder will be released in theaters on October 20, 2023 in the United States.

Discover the dream cast!

Denis Villeneuve, to whom we owe such sci-fi masterpieces as First Contact, steps out of the game by delivering a faithful and powerful adaptation of one of the greatest sci-fi novels. This director will be in charge of the new adaptation, accompanied by screenwriter Jon Spaihts who has worked on the writing of cult films such as Prometheus and Doctor Strange.

In the casting, we obviously find Timothée Chalamet in the lead role of Paul Atreides, heir to House Atreides who rules the planet Caladan. Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson, who play Paul’s parents, Duke Leto Atreides, and his concubine, Lady Jessica Atreides, will also return to film the second part. Josh Brolin will also be there in his role as House Atreides lieutenant and stalwart Gurney Halleck. Actor Jason Momoa will play Weapons Master Duncan Idaho.

Among the Fremen, the role of Chani, a young woman native to the planet Arrakis, will once again be played by Zendaya. She will shoot alongside actor Javier Bardem who will take on the features of Stilgar, leader of the Fremen. We will also find great figures such as the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam played by Charlotte Rampling and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen played by Stellan Skarsgard. David Bautista will also return as Glossu Rabban, as will Chang Chen as Doctor Wellington Yueh.