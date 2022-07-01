“Dune: Part Two” will compete with another production

LOS ANGELES (EFE) .- Warner Bros. postpones the release date of the film “Dune: Part Two”, which will go from being screened on October 20, 2023 to November 17 of that same year, reported the studio and the production company in charge of the film, Legendary, on social networks yesterday.

This modification will make the Warner Bros. and Legendary film compete at the box office with the prequel to “The Hunger Games” (Lionsgate), entitled “The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes”.

“Dune: Part Two,” based on the second installment of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, is expected to start shooting later this year with a star cast consisting of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken.

Despite their enthusiasm, the followers of “Dune” will have to wait a little longer to see the second part of a production that saw their work rewarded by obtaining six statuettes in different technical categories in the last edition of the Oscar.

In addition, the interstellar war around Arrakis, the most important desert planet in the universe in this fiction, was well received by the public internationally, reaching a turnover of 400 million dollars despite being released simultaneously on HBO Max.

Finally, Warner Bros. and Legendary have taken advantage of the change in the date of the film “Dune” to announce that they will premiere a new production on the confrontation between Godzilla and King Kong, without an official name so far, on March 15, 2024.

Filmmaker Adam Wingard will return to direct this version of “Godzilla vs Kong”, after achieving excellent box office results (474 ​​million) even when many of the world’s movie theaters were closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.