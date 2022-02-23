Dune, science fiction in the sand by Denis Villeneuve

Name: dunes



Director: Denis Villeneuve.



Script: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth.



Interpreters: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem.



producer: Legendary Pictures; Villeneuve Films; Warner Bros. Pictures

Synopsis

The regents of House Atreides live comfortably in their impregnable Caladan. Faced with his growing power, Baron Harkonnen and Emperor Shaddam IV hatch a plan: to give him the planet Arrakis, rich in melange spice production, to get him out of his fiefdom and be able to destroy his regent, Duke Leto.

From his marriage to Jessica, the heir Paul was born with powers inherited from his mother. The precognitive visions of him will torment him, but they will lead him on the path to save the town from him.







dunes It is a film that is very much in line with the previous work of this director: blade runner 2049 (2017). Here we offer another remake of great science fiction classics of the 80s. dunes (David Lynch1984) is based on the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert to which he made later additions. Perhaps too dense to condense into a movie.

This, for me, is the main stumbling block of this updated version. I was very bored at first, fruit of the excessive oral narration where you get to a point where you don’t retain the names or the chronology of the story. Along the way of the footage you are connecting ends, but I know that not all of them and the excess of daydreams of the protagonist takes you out of the plot and confuses more than it contributes. By the time you manage to get into everything that is happening, half the movie has already passed. There, start having fun.

Another thing is the visual beauty. Impressive. The sets, the city designs, the costumes, the lighting and framing, the decorative elements implemented as part of the plot, and even the visual effects, are impeccably crafted. It shows that they put a lot of effort into them and it is appreciated.

Is my big favorite to sweep the technical Oscars. This film has plenty of chaos in the narrative structure. It goes from the action to the reflective moments in such a way that they achieve an effect of not knowing very well what you are seeing. Because what is clear is that Denis Villeneuve he is an expert in those slow plots that put you inside the characters.

I really loved your movie The arrival (2016), a film that introduces you to the emotions of the characters based on long shots and close-ups. Here, I think there is an abuse of them, especially in those of Zendaya (too much for the weight she has in the plot and it gives me a clue that she will have more of a role in the second part, which is already cooking). It is that, if the film also ends in an open ending, it leaves you much more stuck with a distaste of having wasted some time.

Among the actors, no nominees. Justified. Those great close-ups, without dramatic charge, is one of the great causes of the tedium of part of the work. expressionless Timothee Chalamet and oscar isaacand too dramatic, at times, rebecca ferguson. Of course, I would highlight the role of the secondary and the unrecognizable Stellan Skarsgård in the role of Baron Harkonnen (who we already saw playing Bill “the Boots” in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean or just Bill in the Mamma Mia), to Javier Bardem in that of the leader of a Fremen tribe and the chameleon Josh Brolin who had already worked with Villeneuve on Hitman (2015).

ten nominations. In the section of the script, I do not intuit that I will win it because of how chaotic it seems to me. We will say that Eric Rothof his eight screenplay nominations, he only won for Forrest Gump (Robert Zemeckis, 1994). Among the nominated technicians there are many Oscar nominations. Above all, I want to highlight the photography of Greig Fraser that it was already on the verge of the statuette for a movie that I liked “Lion” (Garth Davis, 2016) and that this time it may be so. Oh, and as a gossip I will say that I also join the protests of Josh Brolin for not having been nominated the director Davis Villeneuve to the Oscar.





10 nominations

Best film

Best Production Design (Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser)

Best Sound (Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

Best Soundtrack (Hans Zimmer)

Best Visual Effects (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)

Best Editing (Joe Walker)

Best Costume Design (Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr)