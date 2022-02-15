Dune: Spice Wars, we have seen the new strategy set on Arrakis!

I’ll have Arrakis back all to myself! The one who is in control of the spice in Dune: Spice Wars, is in control of the universe. Here’s what we found out.

Eight houses vying for a precious resource in a desert setting as lethal as it is wonderful, which hypnotizes you. The elements of Frank Herbert’s novel represent the perfect setting for setting up medieval intrigues in a distant future in time and reality, and which gives no respite to the imagination. A similar stage could not fail to become one of the most popular science fiction novels ever, but the weight that Dune had in the world of video games was random and that Funcom, as a publisher, and Shiro Games as a developer, hope to bring back into vogue with this new Dune: Spice Wars.

An important return Dune Spice Wars: not bad the first graphic impact, even if there is still work to be done. In 1992, Westwood Studios used the very universe of the American writer to set up what is now known as the first true real-time strategy game in history, Dune II, the game from which all the big names of today derive, from Warcraft to Age of Empire. The story of this progenitor presents several oddities, such as being the sequel to a graphic adventure and not another strategic one, but above all that of having been abandoned to his fate for almost ten years, to return without too much conviction in 2001. C ‘ the shrewdness of the French team is desired Shiro Games, together with the hungry Funcon, to return to dreaming of strategic battles among the immense sandworms of Arrakis. The timing is also excellent: before video games, as you well know, Dune returned to the cinema with Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster. The license is hot, the desire for a good RTS too.

Setting and gameplay Dune Spice Wars: The economic / political screen of the game Officially announced last December, Dune: Spice Wars tries to emerge in the increasingly crowded space of strategists by making the most of both Herbert’s legacy and the experience gained from the more than discreet Northgard of 2018, another strategic much appreciated by the parts of Steam and not only. The result, at least in the twenty minutes of gameplay that we have had the opportunity to see, it seems to be very interesting, and not because hearing about Atrides and Harkonnen we lose our mind. There is a project behind it and that is to create, just like with Northgard, a game that goes straight to the point, without too many frills, just to restore that splendid synergy between setting and gameplay that we have not had the opportunity to appreciate for a long time.

War machine Dune Spice Wars: Arrakis shines by day but certainly does not rest at night. There management part it is as lean as one would expect, with few resources that have a huge weight in the economy of the game. In addition to the fundamental Spice, among the resources to keep an eye on there are naturally money, here called Solari, the production of plascrete which requires a specific structure, but can also be purchased from the global market; another important element is the workforce that can be generated by some specialized buildings and multiplied by new technologies, determining the correct trend and speed of production. To keep the population at bay it will be essential to manage the water supplies, and especially in the first hours of a game it will not be so easy to find enough.

Water in the desert Without water there is no stability, very dangerous revolts can break out, and one of the ways to have enough is to have control of the north pole of Arrakis, where this precious asset is concentrated and where everyone will try to place their armies as soon as possible. This is a very interesting mechanic, naturally hoping that there are enough alternatives! With the spice collected we can instead put it on the market or kept in warehouses, where there must always be enough to pay the imperial tax. Without Spice, our power will also decrease, leaving us uncovered in the event of a political attack which, according to the developers, can have even worse repercussions than an armed scenario.

Sand attrition Dune Spice Wars: even politics will have its weight, the developers promise. In battles it will be very important to manage what is called “the price of the desert”, that is, the slow wear and tear of every army sent out of the area of ​​our control. There are also areas that are even more inaccessible and that will require special equipment to pass unscathed, not to mention the constant danger of sandworms that can wipe out an entire platoon in a few bites. As anticipated, the policy will have a key role in Dune: Spice Wars, our diplomatic strength will be calculated based on various factors and the progress of some missions that will contrast us with the other houses, as well as thanks to their eventual support; based on our political score, our vote on the council will have more or less weight, allowing us to pass the laws that are most useful (or least harmful) to us. Even in these cases, when the game goes into more complex mechanics, it seems to remain very readable thanks to an apparently very well thought-out graphic interface, with different animated elements that help to understand the weight of our choices.

Work in Progress Dune Spice Wars: A deadly planet full of (unpleasant) surprises It’s all the part graphics to aim for maximum effectiveness, despite clear production limits. Net of the graphic compression of the system used to show us the gameplay, the style seems to make up for the lack of detail with a view of Arrakis that is suggestive enough, with a day / night cycle and other effects that try to give dynamism to the hypnotizing orange dunes of the planet. We have a few more doubts about the scale of the units, perhaps a little too small at first impact, and about the design of the vehicles which, after the work done by the Villeneuve team at the cinema, turn out to be a little too anonymous. The game, however, seems to be there, and work perfectly, if it will also be fun we will find out only when the expected release date approaches in the course of 2022 on PC in the early access version.

Will Dune: Spice Wars lead the universe imagined by Frank Herbert to the top of strategic again? Thanks to the name it will certainly be talked about, but such a license must be handled with care. Fortunately, even from the point of view of the gameplay everything seems to be in its place, but to unbalance ourselves we expect to find out more …