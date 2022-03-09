Dune Starring Timothee Chalamet Gets OTT Release Date

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster Dune will be available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video from March 25.

The film, adapted from the 1965 novel by author Frank Herbert, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century, will be available on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the streaming service said in a statement. release. .

Produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, Dune featured a cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Described as an emotionally charged and mythical hero’s journey, Dune followed the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future. of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces erupt in conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential, only those who can overcome their fear will survive.

The film is currently nominated in ten categories for the 94th Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Costume Design. , better visual effects and better makeup and haircuts.