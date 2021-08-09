Dune, the beautiful official poster of Denis Villeneuve’s film

Dunes of Denis Villenevue

Regarding the new film, the vision of the‘author of Prisoners he was born in worldbuilding, Dave Bautista recently stated:

“The world he created is so far and above my head. It is so beautiful and different, and many times weird and dark. But it’s something I could never have imagined. I just don’t have that kind of mind. When I think about things, and when I think about directing, it’s all very contained, based on simple stories, many times small but inspiring stories. And for someone like me, to see someone else create such a big world, a galaxy, such a vast universe, is something incomprehensible, something my brain can’t calculate. But Denis Villenevue can do both: create these huge worlds and epic scenes while focusing on the simpler things and performance. He’s very special, he has a special focus, and he’s a brilliant friend and storyteller. Dune is magnificent. I think people will be amazed. It will be one of the best movies you have ever seen“.

Dune sees in the cast Thimotee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Javeir Bardem And Dave Bautista. The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2021, to be precise on 3 September.

It will be released in theaters on September 16, 2021.