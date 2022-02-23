‘Dune’: the inspiration behind her impressive wardrobe | Film and TV

dunes was one of the most nominated in the Oscar Awards 2022 , and among the categories in which she is eligible to win a statuette is Best Costume. The film is available at hbo max .

In the plot, which takes place ten thousand years in the future, humanity is organized into a space empire where there is a dispute between three families for control of the planet Arrakis and the only source of melange – the species that drives the economy of this universe.

To reflect the characteristics of the inhabitants of each of the planets and evoke this fascinating futuristic universe, costume designers Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West teamed up to create dedicated color palettes and hundreds of custom costumes produced by over 200 professionals.

Among the wardrobe highlights are the stillsuits, which in fiction transform sweat residue into filtered water and a gas that can be adjusted to cool the body in motion.

For production, each of the 250 stillsuits took over two weeks to make, being specially molded to perfectly fit the differently proportioned bodies of actors such as Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac.

dunes Photo: Courtesy HBO Max.

In addition to the complex action uniforms, fans of fashion as an art form will also appreciate the historical inspirations the duo brought from Greco-Roman mythology and medieval times, as well as works by the Spanish artist, Goya, and the Italian painters, Giotto and Caravaggio.

The creators also cited classic fashion from luxury brand Balenciaga as a subtle source of inspiration, as Jacqueline West began her career as a designer, before taking on the role of costume designer. The result is sophisticated suits with luxurious prints, well-defined silhouettes, bulging shoulders, transparency and strategic draping.