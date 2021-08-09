Dune: the new cover of the novel | Cinema

signed by Denis Villeneuve, a “new” edition of Frank Herbert’s novel will also land in bookstores around the world. New at least as far as the cover is concerned.

And in fact, in the past few hours, the image of the new cover that we will see on the novel in bookstores around the world has landed. A cover that shows us all the protagonists of the feature film.

Set in the distant future, Dunes it was published in 1965 and won the Nebula and Hugo awards and is the first of six novels that form the central part of the Dune Cycle (later extended by his son Brian Herbert together with Kevin J. Anderson). The story follows the events of the Atreides dynasty and the Harkonnen dynasty for the control of the desert planet Arrakis, where a fundamental substance is produced for the structure of the galactic society in which the story is set. Filming of Dunes took place in Hungary and Jordan. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet (who will star Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac. Legendary Pictures is producing, which in 2016 acquired the rights to exploit Herbert's works. Denis Villeneuve directed the film. The release date of the film in American cinemas is set for 22 October, in Italian cinemas at September 16. What do you think of this new cover of the Dune novel? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!








