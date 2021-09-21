Dune, the official soundtrack of the film by Hans Zimmer is on YouTube

The soundtrack by Hans Zimmer of Dunes, the acclaimed film that premiered at Venice 78 directed by Denis Villeneuve, was released for free on the WaterTower Music YouTube channel.
This is the US record label managed by Warner Bros. and the unexpected gift it gives to all Hans Zimmer fans is very welcome.
We recall that Hans Zimmer has several fans, being one of the most famous and talented composers of soundtracks in the history of the seventh art.
To understand the level of this German artist whose name is inextricably linked to the big screen, just think that in his career he has won four Grammy Awards, the Oscar for best soundtrack out of 11 nominations, 2 Golden Globes out of 9 nominations and a classic. BRIT Award.
Listing all his musical masterpieces written and composed for the cinema is unthinkable because it would take an entire encyclopedia, however one cannot fail to mention soundtracks such as that of “Rain man – The rain man” by Barry Levinson (1988), “Thelma & Louise” by Ridley Scott (1991), “The Lion King” by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff (1994), “The thin red line” by Terrence Malick (1998), “The Ring” by Gore Verbinski (2002) …
Yes, at the risk of sounding like an encyclopedia, many of the film titles that Zimmer has created the musical kit cannot be overlooked here: “Da Vinci’s code” by Ron Howard (2006), “The dark Knight” And “Inception”, both by Christopher Nolan (released in 2008 and 2010 respectively), “12 Years a Slave” by Steve McQueen (2013), all chapters of the de “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Recently we have been able to listen to the compositions of the German genius also in “Wonder Woman 1984” and “American Elegy”, and soon we will resend it in “Army of Thieves”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and in the next 007, “No Time To Die”.
We would have to go on for a long time but … let’s go back to “Dune”. This is not the first film directed by Denis Villeneuve for which Hans Zimmer takes care of the soundtrack. The two had already collaborated in 2017, with “Blade Runner 2049”.
And, a bit like what happened to the songs that accompanied the film with Ryan Gosling as Agent K Joe, this soundtrack of “Dune” also literally hypnotizes, as can be seen from the entire disc released to our delight. on the WaterTower Music YouTube channel.
You can watch the trailer for the movie “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve in the video you find at the top of this article.
The entire disc posted on YouTube
The soundtrack of “Dune” signed by Hans Zimmer consists of almost an hour and a quarter of music. All the songs were composed for Denis Villeneuve’s film.
This soundtrack turns out to be a tailor-made counterpoint on each sequence of the film, commenting on the plot and amplifying the emotions that the images already arouse.
“Dune” is an epic adventure that tells the story of Paul Atreides, a talented boy who came into the world as predestined. His destiny is beyond his understanding and he will have to travel to the most dangerous planet in the entire universe in order to guarantee a future for his people.
Some evil forces are fighting because they want to grab exclusive control of the most precious resource that exists on the planet, which is a mysterious raw material that is able to unlock the greatest human potential. In this fight to the death, only those who are able to overcome their fears will manage not to perish. And therefore, before he even manages to win, he will be able to survive.
Here is the entire soundtrack of Hans Zimmer of the movie “Dune”, from the official YouTube channel of the record label managed by Warner Bros. Have a good listening! Good for sure, not to mention excellent.