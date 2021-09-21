Dune, the official soundtrack of the film by Hans Zimmer is on YouTube

The soundtrack by Hans Zimmer of Dunes, the acclaimed film that premiered at Venice 78 directed by Denis Villeneuve, was released for free on the WaterTower Music YouTube channel.

This is the US record label managed by Warner Bros. and the unexpected gift it gives to all Hans Zimmer fans is very welcome.

We recall that Hans Zimmer has several fans, being one of the most famous and talented composers of soundtracks in the history of the seventh art.

To understand the level of this German artist whose name is inextricably linked to the big screen, just think that in his career he has won four Grammy Awards, the Oscar for best soundtrack out of 11 nominations, 2 Golden Globes out of 9 nominations and a classic. BRIT Award.

Listing all his musical masterpieces written and composed for the cinema is unthinkable because it would take an entire encyclopedia, however one cannot fail to mention soundtracks such as that of “Rain man – The rain man” by Barry Levinson (1988), “Thelma & Louise” by Ridley Scott (1991), “The Lion King” by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff (1994), “The thin red line” by Terrence Malick (1998), “The Ring” by Gore Verbinski (2002) …

Yes, at the risk of sounding like an encyclopedia, many of the film titles that Zimmer has created the musical kit cannot be overlooked here: “Da Vinci’s code” by Ron Howard (2006), “The dark Knight” And “Inception”, both by Christopher Nolan (released in 2008 and 2010 respectively), “12 Years a Slave” by Steve McQueen (2013), all chapters of the de “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Recently we have been able to listen to the compositions of the German genius also in “Wonder Woman 1984” and “American Elegy”, and soon we will resend it in “Army of Thieves”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and in the next 007, “No Time To Die”.

We would have to go on for a long time but … let’s go back to “Dune”. This is not the first film directed by Denis Villeneuve for which Hans Zimmer takes care of the soundtrack. The two had already collaborated in 2017, with “Blade Runner 2049”.

And, a bit like what happened to the songs that accompanied the film with Ryan Gosling as Agent K Joe, this soundtrack of “Dune” also literally hypnotizes, as can be seen from the entire disc released to our delight. on the WaterTower Music YouTube channel.

You can watch the trailer for the movie “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve in the video you find at the top of this article.