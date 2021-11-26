Dune, the review by Keanu Reeves in one word

It is no mystery that Dune is one of the most successful films happened in 2021; Denis Villeneuve’s cinematographic work has bewitched the spectators through a very valuable science fiction system, which has allowed the film to achieve considerable success all over the world. With data particularly encouraged in each market segment considered following the release of the film, Dune has been able to conquer critics and audiences thanks to the ideal achievements of cinematographic work, the first adaptation of what could be a film saga of very important value. Also Keanu Reeves, who had the opportunity to watch the film in question and be fascinated by it like most of the spectators, was able to comment on the work of Villeneuve starring Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, defining it with a single word capable of reviewing it; there everything you need to know about it.

The one-word review of Dune by Keanu Reeves

There great attention from Keanu Reeves for cinematographic products that have made the history of cinema and that characterize the contemporary age, it has certainly always been recognized, since the actor has often had the opportunity to expose himself from this point of view. For this reason, it is not surprising that the famous Matrix actor also had the opportunity to talk about Dune, a film of great value that constitutes an adaptation of the first part of the novel by Frank Herbert, already brought to the big screen by David Lynch despite a partial cinematic failure.

Keanu Reeves he did not mince words in defining the film and, with a single word, offered his review of the film work: “Stupendous“. No other words or expressions have been offered in this regard, by virtue of a definition that will surely agree with many spectators, who have had the opportunity to watch the film and have a similar reaction, after exiting the cinema as a result of the work of great value.

Keanu Reeves and the 18 movies that should be watched at least once in a lifetime

In a recent interview with him, Keanu Reeves – certainly the man of the moment for the great release of the return of the character of Neo and the Matrix – has shown that he is never banal in his judgments, even when he talks about personal tastes and offers his own vision as regards the canon of cinematography. The actor, in fact, had the opportunity to talk about which films should be seen at least once in a lifetime and, although the signatures and cinematographic works of historical importance are famous and recognized in the world of cinema, Keanu Reeves has decided not to mention them within his personal ranking; the reason is certainly not to be found in ignorance for the American who, given his great knowledge in cinematographic terms, has shown that he can find high-quality films elsewhere. The following is indicated list of 18 films that should be watched at least once in a lifetime according to the American actor: