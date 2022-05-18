DUNE, the sci-fi movie in XXL format

A planetary event

The craziest saga of world SF

The story takes place in the year 10191 when Duke Leto Atreides receives the desert planet Arrakis from the Emperor as part of an interstellar peace agreement. Also known as “Dune”, this star is the sole source of the most precious substance in the universe, “Spice”, a drug that prolongs human life, immunizes against poisons and increases the faculties. mental. In particular, it makes possible interstellar navigation, the basis of the entire imperial economy. Leto knows that this gift hides a trap set by his enemies, the Barony Harkonnen, which has been exploiting the Spice for 80 years. Nevertheless, he goes there with his concubine, his young son and heir Paul and his most trusted soldiers in order to take control of the Spice extraction. Extraction made more and more perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. And of a mysterious indigenous population, the Fremen waiting for the Mahdi, the messiah who will free them from the oppression of the Imperium. So much for the beginning of the plot of an extraordinary story, so vast that it will require a second film while it will only cover the first of the five volumes of the saga written by Frank Herbert. On arrival, we have rarely seen such an ambitious science fiction film since ALIEN and BLADE RUNNER by Ridley Scott, 2001, A SPACE ODYSSEY by Stanley Kubrick. To put it bluntly, the STAR WARS franchise pales in comparison. From the arrival scene of the Atreide House on Arrakis, we remain speechless in front of the beauty of the costumes, the ships and the landscapes deployed in front of us. It’s because Denis Villeneuve saw things big. As proof, its cast brings together the cream of world cinema, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Zendaya for the new generation, the brilliant Oscar Isaac in the role of the Duke, an astonishing Charlotte Rampling in the role of a Reverend Mother, member of a powerful all-female sect, tough guy Josh Brolin as a precious henchman and Javier Bardem as a rebel of the sands. And again, we go…