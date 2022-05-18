DUNE, the sci-fi movie in XXL format
Post by Marc Larcher May 18, 2022
Rarely has a science fiction film created such an expectation. And the show is up to par: majestic scenery, unforgettable images, brilliant actors. Director Denis Villeneuve has succeeded in the impossible mission entrusted to him.
A planetary event
It is an understatement to say that it was the most anticipated film of the year 2021. First of all because it is the latest creation from Denis Villeneuve, the gifted director of BLADE RUNNER 2049 (2017 ), FIRST CONTACT (2015) and SICARIO (2016), because it’s the adaptation of the most ambitious science fiction novel of the 60s deemed impossible to transcribe on screen and because the cast is solid gold .
The craziest saga of world SF
The story takes place in the year 10191 when Duke Leto Atreides receives the desert planet Arrakis from the Emperor as part of an interstellar peace agreement. Also known as “Dune”, this star is the sole source of the most precious substance in the universe, “Spice”, a drug that prolongs human life, immunizes against poisons and increases the faculties. mental. In particular, it makes possible interstellar navigation, the basis of the entire imperial economy. Leto knows that this gift hides a trap set by his enemies, the Barony Harkonnen, which has been exploiting the Spice for 80 years. Nevertheless, he goes there with his concubine, his young son and heir Paul and his most trusted soldiers in order to take control of the Spice extraction. Extraction made more and more perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. And of a mysterious indigenous population, the Fremen waiting for the Mahdi, the messiah who will free them from the oppression of the Imperium. So much for the beginning of the plot of an extraordinary story, so vast that it will require a second film while it will only cover the first of the five volumes of the saga written by Frank Herbert. On arrival, we have rarely seen such an ambitious science fiction film since ALIEN and BLADE RUNNER by Ridley Scott, 2001, A SPACE ODYSSEY by Stanley Kubrick. To put it bluntly, the STAR WARS franchise pales in comparison. From the arrival scene of the Atreide House on Arrakis, we remain speechless in front of the beauty of the costumes, the ships and the landscapes deployed in front of us. It’s because Denis Villeneuve saw things big. As proof, its cast brings together the cream of world cinema, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Zendaya for the new generation, the brilliant Oscar Isaac in the role of the Duke, an astonishing Charlotte Rampling in the role of a Reverend Mother, member of a powerful all-female sect, tough guy Josh Brolin as a precious henchman and Javier Bardem as a rebel of the sands. And again, we go…
Denis Villeneuve at the top of his game
Above all, DUNE succeeds where the adaptation of the novel by David Lynch had been misunderstood in the 80s and where the crazy project of screenwriter and director Alejandro Jodoroswky had never been able to succeed. In other words, Denis Villeneuve has succeeded in a mission deemed impossible: to credibly reconstruct a complex universe on screen and make it as fascinating as in the initial novel. So even the most spectacular elements like the giant desert worms and Baron Harkonnen are glaringly true and Timothée Chalamet manages to embody a SF hero – which was not certain on paper. Under these conditions, it is logical that his film was crowned, among other international awards, with six Oscars: best visual effects, best scenery, best original music, best editing and best sound. And certainly more so in the rest of the universe.
