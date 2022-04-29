Dune: The Sisterhood, the Dune spin-off series, has found its director (and it’s not Denis Villeneuve)

Despite rumours, Denis Villeneuve will not direct Dune: The Brotherhoodthe series derived from Dunes, which was entrusted to a specialist on the small screen.

realizing his Dunes, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s uplifting play, Denis Villeneuve surprised everyone and greatly seduced audiences, grossing over $400 million at the worldwide box office, a very nice score for a sci-fi movie (and in the middle of a pandemic) . Thanks to this success, the director, who already thought of his film as a diptych, quickly announced that dunes 2 It was in the pipes.

While the sequel is gradually developing and two new actors have been officially announced, another project is also being cleared up. Indeed, Dune: The Brotherhoodspin-off series from the Dune universe announced in 2019, two before the release of Dunes -, is currently in production. yes for a long time we thought that Denis Villeneuve was going to direct the series, at least its pilot, in the end he will only be a producer.

Paul Atreides in front of the Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit

Focusing on the history of the Bene Gesserit Order, slightly introduced in Dunes thanks to the characters of Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), mentor to Dame Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), the mother of Paul Atreides, Dune: The Brotherhood will take place 10,000 years before the events of the first film and will offer the origin story of this mysterious brotherhood that seems to influence the politics of the kingdom.

Therefore, the production of the first two episodes was entrusted to Johan Renck. If this name may not mean anything to you however he has worked on many successful series which include breaking bad, The Walking Dead Y vikingsand especially directed all the episodes of the successful series Chernobylfor which he also served as executive producer.

Give me Jessica, too young to appear in the prequel

If Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote the film along with Villeneuve and Eric Roth, was expected to be the series’ showrunner, he ultimately stepped down to focus on dunes 2 and gave way to Diane Ademu-John, who participated in the drafting of The Curse of Bly Manor, The originals Y Empire.

If this series is not a direct adaptation of a Herbert novel, imagine that with the six novels that make up the Dune cycle and the ten books written by Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert, the author’s son, after his death, Dune: The Brotherhood you will have enough material to prove that you are up to your ambitions. transmission on HBOMax in the United States, it is not yet known where the series will air in France. Maybe it will be the perfect opportunity for HBO Max to launch its platform in France and in many other countries where it is still unreleased.