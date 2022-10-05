“Dune: The Sisterhood” the prequel series for HBO Máx confirmed its protagonists

the prequel series “Dune: The Sisterhood” which is on its way to premiere on the HBO Max platform, has already confirmed its protagonists. The actresses chosen to lead the episodes are Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”, “My pet is a monster”) and Shirley Henderson (“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”).

This was revealed by the specialized media dead lineabout the production that had been confirmed months ago but nevertheless due to the cancellation of projects by the company before the signing of an agreement with Discovery, it was unknown if the development of “Dune: The Sisterhood” progressed.

Produced by Legendary Television, the series is also inspired by the successful literary saga of Fran Herbert and it will be temporarily located ten thousand years before the events that we met in the film of Denis Villeneuvemade by Timothee Chalamet.

Emily Watson to Star in ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Prequel Series



The story will follow Valya sisters Y Tula Harkonnen (respectively), who will be the founders of the powerful organization of priestesses known as the Bene Gesseritwho will later be joined by Jessica (played in the aforementioned film by Rebecca Ferguson), also the mother of Paul Atreides.

Shirley Henderson to Star in ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Prequel Series



Produced by Diane Ademu Johnwho is also the creator and screenwriter of the series, and Alison Schapker. Executive produced by Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”), Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins and the author’s heirs: Brian Herbert. Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert. Its release date is still unknown.

“Dune” also has a first previous film adaptation in 1984, directed by David Lynch (director of “Twin Peaks”), and starring Kyle MacLachlan.