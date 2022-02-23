Dune was going to have an introductory scene that would consume the entire budget

Dune – 75% is one of the most outstanding films of last year, it starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, directed by Denis Villeneuve, and has a script written by the same director together with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. In a recent interview, it was revealed that originally the script for the film had a very interesting opening scene, but apparently it was discarded due to the huge budget that would be used to carry it out.

It was during a conversation with IndieWire when this information was revealed. It all started when the media asked the famous screenwriter of dunes, Eric Rothhow he had come to work on the project and what were some of his initial ideas for adapting this version of Frank Herbert ‘s complicated science fiction work . Roth admitted that while he appreciated the work of Herbert, was not a big fan of the popular novel. In any case, he said that this was something that gave him a great advantage, as it helped him to see the story objectively.

Roth shared that his first draft of the script began with something akin to a biblical ‘Genesis’, but set on the desert planet Arrakis, where the film is set. The writer expressed the following:

Being an adventurer, I started the movie with what would appear to be Genesis, ‘and God created’, and you think you’re looking at the formation of the Earth. And it’s ‘Dune’, with wild animals, things you’ve never seen.

However, it is known that this idea of Roth never got to be filmed because, according to Villeneuve, although he loved the idea, if it had been made, the director explained that the team could not have continued with the rest of the film, since this single scene would have consumed a large part of the budget. Sadly, what sounded like a great introduction never came to fruition. Roth said he was not sure if mentioning the lack of budget was the polite way of Villeneuve to convey to the writer his disapproval of this early part of the story, but clearly creating something this impressive would definitely have been too costly.

the cast of dunesas well as having acclaimed young actors Chalamet and Zendayaincludes other prestigious performers such as Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.





In addition, the film is nominated for an Oscar in the categories of Best Sound, Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairdressing, and Best Visual Effects. Despite all these achievements, the film failed to be nominated for Best Director, something that certainly baffled the audience. Villeneuve said the following in a past interview for Movie Maker when asked how he felt about not being nominated:

Frankly, if you had told me a few months ago that we would be in the running for the Oscars, that we would have that kind of recognition, I would not have believed you. It’s really moving. If you’re nominated, it’s a beautiful thing… I don’t take things for granted, and I’m deeply pleased with what we got.

