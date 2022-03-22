Dune will have a spin-off on HBO Max and focused on these dark and powerful characters

Last year, after the problems caused by the beginning of the pandemic, Dune was finally able to reach theaters. The new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work was a success, to the point of being crowned one of the highest grossing releases of 2021. Before Dune hit theaters, it was already a spin-off was planned. Thanks to the impact caused by the film, the derivative was able to take shape and now Denis Villeneuve brings fresh information about it.

The story of Dune brings us before the prince Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), son of duke of leto (Oscar Isaacs), as he leaves his home planet, Caldanto go desert and dangerous planet Arrakis to protect reserves of melange, a highly coveted resource throughout the galaxy. The situation will not be easy at all since the Atreides are in the middle of a plot orchestrated by him Emperor and the relentless Harkonnen Housewho seek to end the Atreides and take over the planet also called Dune.

Within that story are the Bene Gesserita mysterious order of women with superhuman abilities who work to lead humanity from the shadows. Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson), a member of this order, was in charge of training and endowing her son Paul with all the skills that were bequeathed to him by the brotherhood. The spin-off will be presented as a prequel to the events of the first film and will focus on the Bene Gesserit.

This series will have to its credit Jon Spaiths (Prometheus, Doctor Strange) to write the script now Diane Ademu John What showrunner. What’s more, Denis Villeneuve come back like director to take care of the episodes, so far no exact number.

The story of Jessica and the Bene Gesserit expands.

Villeneuve was recently interviewed by dead line and one of the questions was about the spin-off. The French-Canadian director confirmed that the Serie “get moving” and that is all in “progress”. He also made it clear that he is focused on Dune 2 and other plans to come for the franchise.

Although there are no more details about it, Denis confirming that everything is still on track is a good sign. Surely the times of the series will be less than those of the sequel, so The Sisterhood is likely to arrive as a prelude of the sequel planned for October 2023.

