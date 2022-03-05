‘Dune’: Zendaya’s biggest fear auditioning with Timothée Chalamet was her own ‘vile’ breath

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet don’t get much screen time together in Dune. However, their chemistry remains strong during the brief time they share the screen. While they seem like a great couple now, Zendaya shares that one dental job in particular was her biggest fear during auditions with Chalamet, especially in the more intimate moments.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet Play Romantic Couple in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

The main focus of Dune it is in Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides. Paul has an identity crisis trying to balance life as a public figure with his own personal ambitions. He has visions of a girl named Chani (Zendaya) throughout the film, a Fremen who lives in the vast desert of Arrakis.

It’s not until the end of the film that the two meet, but Paul knows their connection is powerful and destined for a greater purpose. Zendaya’s role is brief, but she enjoyed the time she had with this character. In an August 2021 interview with EmpireZendaya says it was fun “figuring it out.”

“I only really had a few days with her, so I scratched the surface a little bit, but it was so much fun to figure her out,” Zendaya added. “How does she walk, how does she talk? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so funny.”

Zendaya Shares Her ‘Biggest Fear’ From Her ‘Dune’ Audition With Chalamet

Dune It ended up being a big hit, but Zendaya says she was nervous before auditioning with Chalamet. Talking with W magazine, the Euphoria The actor reveals that she “had just received [her] wisdom teeth pulled” and was afraid that Chalamet would smell his “vile” breath.

“My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my dry breath,” explains Zendaya.

However, her fears were unfounded and she says that she and Chalamet became good friends through the shooting. Dune together.

“I am so grateful that this experience was with this boy because he is very talented but he is also a good person,” Zendaya said in an interview with People. “We’ve been able to have fun and become great friends.”

Zendaya will have more screen time in the next sequel

Fans of Zendaya may have been frustrated by the brevity of her appearance, but we can expect to see more of her in the Dune continuation. Dune is the first part, and the second will feature more of Chani based on the story of Frank Herbert’s novel, which director Villeneuve faithfully follows, for the most part.

Given that Dune made over $400 million at the box office, Legendary and Warner Bros. have greenlit a sequel. In an interview with the Los Angeles TimesVilleneuve says that while he wanted to focus on Paul in the first film, he will have more time to “develop some characters” who are on the sidelines.

“There are some characters that are less developed and I keep them for the second movie; that’s how I found the balance,” says Villeneuve. “We tried to stay as close to Paul’s experience as possible in this film. Then, in the second one, I’ll have time to develop some characters that were a bit left out. That’s the theory. I hope it works.”

Dune is currently available to rent or buy on VOD.

