Dunes 2; film confirms cast, synopsis and shows official image

The filming of ‘Dune 2’ is already underway. The sequel directed by Denis Villenueve, whose theatrical release is scheduled for November 17, 2023, started its filming and published its official synopsis, in addition, the complete cast was confirmed with the selection of new known faces.

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, will once again have Zendaya (Chani) in its main cast.Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), and Javier Bardem (Stilgar).

(See also: Steven Spielberg surprised locals and strangers with a video clip he recorded with his cell phone)

They will also repeat in the sequel to Villenueve Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgard (Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

To all of them, who already appeared in the first film, other well-known faces will be added in the sequel, whose selection has now been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

Among them are Austin Butler, who has just starred in “Elvis”, will be Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir presumptive to the Harkonnen dynasty and nephew of Emperor Shaddam IV, who will be played by veteran Christopher Walken.

(You are also interested in: Russell Crowe returns to the Colosseum in Rome 22 years after ‘Gladiator’)

The sequel will also feature the addition of Florence Pugh, who will play Princess Irulan Corrino.the eldest of the five daughters of the Emperor of Walken, and Léa Seydoux, who will play Lady Margot, the wife of the Count and Mentat Hasimir Fenring, They complete the cast of new additions to ‘Dune 2’ along with Souheila Yacoub, who will be Shishakli.

The film will also feature Hans Zimmer in the musical section, composer who won the Oscar for best soundtrack with ‘Dune’.

To celebrate the start of filming, which will feature locations in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy, The film’s own official Twitter account has posted the first official image from the set.

The first part of this film was released in October 2021, and achieved a box office gross of almost 402 million dollars worldwide.

(Also read: Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth’s sacrifice by kissing Nathalie Porman)

In the last edition of the Oscars, ‘Dune’ had ten nominations, including best film and finally took six (best editing, photography, soundtrack, production design, sound and visual effects).

The entire Villenueve team is working on this second part, whose release date has been pushed back from October 20, 2023 to November 17.

official synopsis

“This sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.”