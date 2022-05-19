Dune’s Josh Brolin Reacts To His Character’s Disappearance In Part One

Although Denis Villeneuve Dune he only adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, and by the time the two-and-a-half-plus-hour film ended, there were quite a few casualties, including Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atriedes and Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho. One character whose fate was left uncertain, however, was Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, as the House Atreides weapons master was last seen running into battle during the assault on Arrakeen. Since then, Brolin has reacted to how his character disappeared during the second half of Dune.

To front up, Gurney Halleck has been confirmed to return in dune 2 (either Dune: part two, if you will), and Josh Brolin even asked his publicist to make sure his name appears in the next film. On the subject of his time in the first Dune movie however, THR asked the actor if Gurney’s last moment was always going to be his goodbye or if that was more of an editorial choice. Brolin replied:

I can’t answer that. I don’t know. I mean, I think the book suggests that, but the book suggests a lot of things. The book suggests her chant, and while that was something we actually did, we didn’t use it. And that’s a very, very important thing with Gurney. Having read the second one about two weeks ago, now I know why [sendoff] it was how it was. But it’s hard for me to answer that because when Denis makes these decisions and has these dreams, he talks about immersion, man. The guy gets lost in what he’s doing, completely. I learned, especially as a producer, that the release is just as important, if not more important, than what you actually shot. So I think it was a good place. [to leave Gurney]. When I saw it, I thought: ‘Where did I go?’ I think that was the first reaction. ‘That’s it?’ But all of that was selfish.

So Josh Brolin was just as surprised as viewers unfamiliar with the source material as to where Denis Villeneuve’s movie is. Dune he stuck with Gurney Halleck, and at the time, no one gave him any clues as to why his character was handled this way. However, having recently read the dune 2 script, Brolin understands why Halleck was cast that way, though he’s still not entirely sure how the decision was made during the process of putting the first film together. In any case, at least Brolin can rest easy knowing that he will return to play Halleck, instead of his fate never being made clear. As for what will happen to him in the next movie, well, you’ll have to wait for it to arrive or read the original. Dune new.

now that Dune opened to the masses and won six Oscars (Josh Brolin is still upset that Denis Villenueve didn’t get a Best Director nomination), it’s time to look back. dune 2, which will begin shooting this summer. Brolin joked that he and Javier Bardem needed to get back in shape for the sequel, but he’s clearly excited to return to this cinematic world. Other actors who return for Dune they include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista. So far three new actors have been announced for the sequel: black widow‘s Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, ElvisAustin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Breaking offChristopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.

dune 2 It comes out on October 23, 2023 and CinemaBlend will continue to provide updates on its progress. The first of Denis Villenueve Dune the film can still be viewed with an HBO Max subscription, and the filmmaker has also expressed interest in rounding out his career in the sci-fi property by making a Dune: Messiah movie.