Dune’s Josh Brolin Reacts To His Character’s Disappearance In Part One

Although Denis Villeneuve Dune he only adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, and by the time the two-and-a-half-plus-hour film ended, there were quite a few casualties, including Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atriedes and Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho. One character whose fate was left uncertain, however, was Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, as the House Atreides weapons master was last seen running into battle during the assault on Arrakeen. Since then, Brolin has reacted to how his character disappeared during the second half of Dune.

To front up, Gurney Halleck has been confirmed to return in dune 2 (either Dune: part two, if you will), and Josh Brolin even asked his publicist to make sure his name appears in the next film. On the subject of his time in the first Dune movie however, THR asked the actor if Gurney’s last moment was always going to be his goodbye or if that was more of an editorial choice. Brolin replied:

I can’t answer that. I don’t know. I mean, I think the book suggests that, but the book suggests a lot of things. The book suggests her chant, and while that was something we actually did, we didn’t use it. And that’s a very, very important thing with Gurney. Having read the second one about two weeks ago, now I know why [sendoff] it was how it was. But it’s hard for me to answer that because when Denis makes these decisions and has these dreams, he talks about immersion, man. The guy gets lost in what he’s doing, completely. I learned, especially as a producer, that the release is just as important, if not more important, than what you actually shot. So I think it was a good place. [to leave Gurney]. When I saw it, I thought: ‘Where did I go?’ I think that was the first reaction. ‘That’s it?’ But all of that was selfish.

