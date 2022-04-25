‘Dungeons and Dragons’ has an official title

Paramount Pictures and eOne Films have announced what will be the official title of the new film from ‘Dungeons and Dragons’a live-action film adaptation of Hasbro’s popular board game franchise, which will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023. Starring Chris Pine, the official title of the film will be ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘.

Alongside Pine, the film will star Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Reg-Jean Page, Hugh Gran, and Sophia Lillis. For March 3, 2023 at the moment there is no other major project announced, although for that same month the arrival of films such as ‘Haunted Mansion’ from Disney, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ from Warner Bros. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ by Keanu Reeves or ‘Scream 6’ from Paramount itself.

The film, which is expected to be the first in a future franchise, is written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, responsible for comedies such as ‘Holidays‘ (2015) and ‘game night‘ (2018). Previously in the hands of Warner Bros., this project has gone through different directors such as Chris McKayo and Rob Letterman, as well as actors of the stature of Ansel Elgort.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in the mid-1970s,‘Dungeons and Dragons’ is one of the most popular role-playing games and gathers millions of fans around the world. For more than four decades, the game has influenced numerous writers, directors, and designers of other video games. This film has been in development since 2013, although the dispute over its rights with Hasbro (parent company of the publisher Wizards of the Coast) caused a first delay, until in 2015 the problems were resolved.

Initially adapted for the small screen as an animated series in 1983, the franchise made the leap to cinema in 2000 with ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘, a live-action film directed by Courtney Solomon and starring Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans or Jeremy Irons, among others. The truth is that the film was not a critical or commercial success at all, although it did lead to a television sequel in 2005 entitled‘Dungeons and Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God’as well as another direct-to-video installment in 2012,‘Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness’.

The new film is produced and financed by Hasbro, eOne Films and Paramount Pictures, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada and Paramount distributing worldwide. Producers include Hasbro’s Brian Goldner and Jeremy Latcham, as part of your agreement with eOne.



