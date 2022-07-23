Dungeons and dragons, I’m Groot

Chris Pine.

Photo: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

San Diego Comic-Con It’s up to us, which means one thing for those of us who can’t attend: Trailer Attack for what’s to come. This year’s conference has expanded the universe seems like tales Of The Walking Dead, dragon houseAnd the And the The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring! He’s got studios with cool stuff like Warner Bros. with Shazam! wrath of the gods And the Marvel with, you know, Marvel Things! I got Keanu Reeves comic series BRZRKRthat Netflix is ​​developing into a live-action movie, and will hopefully update Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Keep watching this post for any trailers arriving via SDCC on July 21-24.

Maybe one day John Wick will have a nice relaxing vacation, but that day is not today. The new mood of . john wick 4 Pretty much what you’d expect from an action-packed franchise about a former killer: there’s guns, knives, nunchucks, broken glass, and Keanu Reeves hitting a pole over and over again. “Have you thought about where this ends?” Someone asks Reeves. naturally, us You already know the answer… john wick 5.

the living Dead Spinoff comes to AMC and AMC+ on August 14 american horror storiestales of the living dead An anthology of the world we already know and love (?) from 11 seasons of TWD and 7 of Fear of the walking dead. This full trailer, which premiered at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, features Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards and Jillian Bell.

I grew up I grew up. Groot. Five original Groot shorts. I grew up Twilight Zone Parody. I’m Groot, I’m Groot Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprise their voice roles. I grew up Groots on August 10 on Disney+. I grew up.

Stephen Colbert conducted lottery Panel after holding a hearing immediately after the January 6 hearing late shows. Only Tolkien could make Colbert mess up his sleep schedule. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is based on an appendix to the story we all know and love, and explains the circumstances surrounding the formation of the pottery rings and how the half-dwarf, half-human city of Nimenor fell into discord and ultimately slipped into the ocean. . . Basically, it’s “riots in the Capitol, but make it orc.”

in what is already Weird things Kids’ Favorite Movie Of 2023, D&D live! It stars Chris Pine, Reggie Jane Page, and Michelle Rodriguez as an awesome squad of villainous heroes who need to save the world (after they screw it up). There is a lot of imagination, a lot of comedy and a lot of emotion in this trailer. Also, Chris Pine has been playing the lute for a bit, if that’s your thing.

Five years after the series ended, MTV teen wolf is back with the first teaser of Teen Wolf: The Movie. In its Paramount+ premiere, the film reunites much of the main cast (until the character returns from the dead at the end of the clip) with the exception of superstar Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

If you like the “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence” quote, Disney+ has the perfect sneak peek for you. In the trailer that reminds us to start looking at what dollar bills look like again, National Treasure: The Edge of History Lizette introduces Oliveira as the new star of the series, replacing Nicolas Cage as an adventurer looking to retrieve his family’s treasure. She is joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays a badass millionaire and treasure hunter named Billy, and Justin Bartha, who reprises his role as computer expert/professor Riley Ball.

What’s going on here? He-Man and his friends gather to fight off Skeletor’s return while also trying to stop Krass from turning completely to the dark side.

Do you like cute things? Do you like cool superheroes? Love the incredibly stacked cast that includes Alfre Woodard, Sacher Zamata, Laurence Fishburne, and Craig Robinson? Then maybe you should watch this clip Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Set before Moon Girl is officially Moon Girl, it prominently features the Devil Dinosaur. Even if she doesn’t want to see it, she can still recommend it to her niece.

In very different superhero news, the next video game gotham knights She just revealed a character trailer for Batgirl, one of the main characters in the game. gotham knights The movie is set in Gotham City just after Batman’s death, which means Batgirl and her team (think Robin, Nightwing, and Red Judd) have a huge increase in kicker responsibilities.