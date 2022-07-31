Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Epic Trailer with Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thievesthe new fantasy action movie based on such a popular and iconic role-playing game, is seen in its epic first trailer that you can see on these lines, a preview that already lets us see the witty character of this film adaptation by a luxury cast with names like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, justice smith either Hugh grant, among others. A movie that will hit theaters next March 3, 2023.

This is what the Dungeons & Dragons movie looks like

“A charming thief and a band of incredible adventurers go on an epic heist to recover a lost relic, but things go horribly wrong when they run into the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the magical world of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure.” official synopsis.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein Y John Francis DaleyDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio and an all-star cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

All this through a fun adventure full of jokes but you won’t give up spectacular and epic of medieval fantasy adventures, with monsters, dragons, knights, rogues and all the typical iconography of Dungeons and Dragons.

Furthermore, in the panel San Diego Comic-Con 2022 dedicated to this new film adaptation, a big surprise was announced for fans of the role-playing franchise: the appearance of the animated series characters in real image, with the intention of turning this first film into a saga if the general public responds.

Source | Paramount Pictures UK