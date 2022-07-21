Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reveals the first look at its protagonists at Comic-Con

Today will kick off the san diego comic con. After two years of hiatus, as far as face-to-face celebration is concerned, the most famous convention in the world returns to fill us with the juiciest news in the field of cinema, series and, naturally, comics.

Despite the fact that Comic-Con officially opens to the public today, the press had early access during the night of Wednesday, July 20.

The friends of Screen Rant have shared a look at the characters in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie.

We are referring to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the film directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein with a script of michael gilio.

Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page make up the main cast of the Dungeons and Dragons movie.

The glimpse that the promotional presentation of the cast of the film leaves us allows us to guess (another thing is that we get it right) what kind of role each one will play in the film.

Chris Pine hints at ways he’ll be a bard: the lute he plays in his introduction is a pretty obvious clue. For her part, Michelle Rodriguez will continue in line with her characters as a warrior.

Carrying a dagger, much more agile and manageable than heavier weapons, Regé-Jean Page could be a rogue. Hugh Grant has all the earmarks of being a wise professor.

The magic to the troops would be provided by Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, whose characters seem more inclined towards the mystical side of combat.

Michelle Rodriguez proves her action proves once again, as if there was ever any doubt! #DungeonsAndDragons #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kJ5fyjD0HL — ScreenRant (@screenrant) July 21, 2022

Did anyone call for a mage? Because it looks like Justice Smith is ready to cast some spells in #DungeonsAndDragons at #SDCC! pic.twitter.com/u7nq9hdYml — ScreenRant (@screenrant) July 21, 2022

Last but certainly not least, Hugh Grant’s #DungeonsAndDragons keeps a torch lit for the team of weary travelers at #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/rjcWRzHWUo — ScreenRant (@screenrant) July 21, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves may offer more details throughout San Diego Comic-Con: perhaps, if you ask, a preliminary teaser.

The film will hit theaters on March 3, 2023, so it’s good to see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starting to make strides in the promotional arena. Although, for promotion, the one that Stranger Things gives to the game created by Gary Gygax in each season.