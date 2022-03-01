Dunkin launches new menu this spring 2022

dunking

This March begins spring and what better way to start the season than savoring the new Dunkin’ menu. It turns out that this spring you can enjoy an ultra-light Creamy Cold Brew with caramel and salt flavor, a creamy and intense Signature Latte with caramel and salt flavor, a festive Shamrock Macchiato, two appetizing options of Roasted Tomato Toast and a Croissant of Hot chocolate to serve.

What you need to know about Dunkin’ new spring sips:

The new Cream Cold Brew flavored with caramel and salt

The new Salt Caramel Flavored Cream Cold Brew is the perfect combination of an ultra-light, boil-prepared, cold brew with intense salt caramel flavor topped with a creamy, silky, light salt caramel froth to a sweet and salty delight.

Served hot or iced, the new Salt Caramel Signature Latte offers a decadent mix of salty and sweet in every sip. This latte combines a rich espresso with creamy milk flavored with caramel and salt, topped with whipped cream, topped with a hint of caramel and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Shamrock your Spring

Dunkin’ Macchiato evokes the holidays to offer customers a drinkable lucky charm in the spring.

The new Shamrock Macchiato incorporates nuances of a light, rich espresso with the rich, creamy flavor of Irish cream, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla capturing the distinctive flavor profile of Irish whiskey. With a bright green hue, this festive and seasonal beverage captures the experience of spring in every sip.

The Dunkin’ special is between February 23rd and March 22nd.

To help all patrons celebrate the advent of spring, Dunkin’ is offering a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes for $3 starting February 23 through December 22. March. Plus, all customers who join DD Perks between now and April 26 will receive a free medium Cold Brew when they sign up online.

Dunkin also has toast to perfection

The new Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast is a fresh, seasonal snack ideal for midday, featuring oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy hummus spread, and a rich blend of spices and herbs with a hint of Za’atar seasoning, all on sourdough bread.

New Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast is the perfect flavor-packed breakfast on the go. This new toast features oven-roasted tomatoes and a creamy, savory avocado spread topped with savory Everything Bagel seasoning on sourdough bread.

Chocolate croissant

The confectionery creatives at Dunkin´ present their version of a French pastry classic to enjoy this spring.

The new chocolate croissant is a butter croissant filled with three bars of chocolate that is served warm. This croissant could make “Bonjour” America’s newest way to say hello this spring.

*Offer must be redeemed within 7 days of enrollment in DD Perks®. Limit 1 free medium hot or iced coffee per member. Dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may incur an additional charge. Participation may vary. Limited time offer