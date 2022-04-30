Duque and Abinader decorate each other and their governments sign 6 documents

During a joint statement, President Luis Abinader and his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, announced the signing of several agreements to strengthen different areas between both nations.

the first deal signed seeks to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of the hydrocarbon industry.

the second deal it is about internal inter-institutional police cooperation to join forces, prevent and fight crime and terrorism.

the third deal It is a memorandum of understanding on public administration.

The fourth It was a letter about sports with the aim of fostering relationships in the field of sports areas, including baseball.

They also reached an agreement on migration to implement migratory mobility and information exchange mechanisms.

In his speech, Dominican President Abinader said that after the agreements, relations between the two nations will be more positive.

While the president of South America, Ivan Duke, He said that the Dominican Republic will have the “unrestricted” support of the Colombian government to strengthen police reform, other investment and trade advances.

Decoration

After the signing of agreements, both leaders decorated each other.

The decoration that the Dominican Government awarded to President Duque Márquez was the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella, in the Grade of Grand Cross Gold Plate.

And the decoration granted by the Government of Colombia to President Abinader is the Boyacá Order, in the Great Collar Degree.

Words

President Abinader stressed that since there were problems in supplying coal for the Punta Catalina plants, due to supply problems, he called President Duque who helped them.

He also highlighted an improvement in the collaboration on drug trafficking issues between Colombia, the United States and the National Drug Control Directorate of the Dominican Republic, with which “many more drug caches have been seized than before.”

“In the police reform we have also had a lot of support with the Colombian police and we are sure that this will be felt in a reformed and much more efficient Dominican police force as we expect in the coming years,” said the Dominican president.

Luis Abinader also said that President Duque’s visit confirms and consolidates the excellent relations that have traditionally existed with the people of Colombia “but that in these 20 months it has been accelerated, increased and has brought positive results to both the Dominican people and the Colombian”.

“I appreciate your always collaboration with any call or request from us, you can say that you have a friendly country in the Dominican Republic that, like thousands of Colombians who come to do tourism, receives you with gratitude and affection,” said Abinader.

While the Colombian president announced his commitment to support the “security strategy” of President Abinader. “Our commitment is total,” said Duque. He said that he was aware of the Dominican president’s frontal intention against organized crime and drug trafficking, “with results that are eloquent and speak for themselves.”

Regarding the aid with coal for the Punta Catalina plants, he said that what was done opened the doors for Colombia to play a fundamental role in the energy security of the Dominican Republic. “With our agencies and companies you will have an ally to increase sustainable production and make prices more affordable for Dominican citizens,” said Duque.

The documents signed between the governments are the following:

-Memorandum of Understanding on hydrocarbons

-Inter-institutional agreement between the police forces

-Agreement between Migration Colombia and Migration of RD

-Memorandum of Understanding between the Higher School of Public Administration and the National Institute of Public Training

-Letter of Intent between the Ministries of Sports

-Joint declaration of the presidents to strengthen ties of friendship, cooperation and development