Durán reaches 102 mph: “It’s on another level”
MINNEAPOLIS – Following the departure of Taylor Rogers to San Diego, it was unclear how the Twins would play around the ninth inning.
Jhoan Durán received his first shot at that job in Minnesota’s 4-0 victory on Monday – and he responded by making history, throwing the fastest fastball ever recorded for the Twins, reaching 102 mph.
“I’m glad I don’t have to hit. I’m telling you,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I know all the coaches thought the same thing when they saw it, maybe even the players, too. But I haven’t seen 102 mph very often. I know guys throw hard these days, but that’s on another level.”
Duran is one of four Twins pitchers in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) to break triple digits in speed, joining Dominicans Juan Morillo and Jorge Alcalá, plus Brusdar Graterol.
Before Monday’s game, only three pitches in Twins history had reached 101 mph or more — two from Graterol and one from Morillo. Duran had six in the ninth inning on Monday.
But how far could Duran go?
“Whatever God allows me to throw,” the 24-year-old pitcher said.
That kind of stuff is what could lock him in as the team’s closer.
“They haven’t told me anything about a specific position,” said Duran, who was a starter for most of his minor league career. “They haven’t told me anything about that. I’m not expecting it either. I just try to do my job every time I hear my name.”