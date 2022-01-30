Duration of the reinforced Green pass and colors of the Regions, what the Cdm will decide

AGI – With the Quirinale ‘dossier’ closed, the government is already working on the measures to be brought to the table of the Council of Ministers to be held tomorrow. According to what the AGI has learned, there will be a decree law which, among other measures, will standardize the anti-Covid rules for primary and secondary schools and which should eliminate the mandatory requirement for outdoor masks.

On the latter issue, we should go in the direction of a simple circular from the Ministry of Health. Also on the table is the theme of discos which are currently scheduled to close until the end of the month. The CTS, according to what is learned, would like to extend the stop for another month but the assessment will be made by the government.

As regards the color bands of the Regions, the hypothesis, again according to what AGI learns, would be that of keep only the red color. While the request of the Regions to allow positive but asymptomatic students to do face-to-face teaching will not be accepted.

As regards the extension of the duration of the reinforced green pass, the issue will be addressed in a subsequent Council of Ministers. The goal is to move in the direction of the AIFA pronouncement. In short, the government is at work. Also according to what is learned, no reshuffle is expected on the horizon.

Yesterday the presidents of the Region were welcomed by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who, according to those present at the meeting, would have thanked the ‘governors’ for the work done in the fight against covid. “The President of the Republic told us that now we need to restart the country and think about the urgencies to be addressed”, explains one of the regional presidents received by the Head of State.