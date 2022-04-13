During the lockdown 5 out of 10 people were depressed

In Italy during the lockdown for the Sars-CoV-2 and Covid-19 pandemic, 88.6 percent of people over 16 suffered from psychological distress and nearly 50 percent from symptoms of depression, with younger people, women and the unemployed being most at risk. These are the results of a survey conducted by the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) and by the Biostatistics Epidemiology and Public Health Unit of the Department of Cardio-Thoraco-Vascular Sciences and Public Health of theUniversity of Paduajust published by the magazine Bmj Open.

FEEDING WORSE

The study is based on interviews administered via the web through the #prestoinsieme project portal. In total they responded 5,008 people, with an average age of 37 years and mostly women (63 per cent). Here are the main findings:

88.6 percent of the sample complained symptoms of psychological stress more frequent in women (63 per cent) and the unemployed

half of the subjects suffered from depressive symptoms moderate (25.5 percent) or severe (22). Young women showed a higher likelihood of severe symptoms

23.3 percent showed a moderate or severe psychological impact. Again, women and young people emerged as the groups most at risk

in general there has been a deterioration in the quality of the diet, with a less frequent consumption of dairy products, fruit and vegetables, and, in particular for subjects with depressive symptoms, an increase in the consumption of foods rich in fats and sugars.

IN ADDITION TO PHYSICAL CARE, PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT

«These results – conclude the authors – can be useful in the overall evaluation of responses to new pandemic outbreaksbecause they provide guidance on the need for implement public psychological support programs for the community alongside pandemic control measures. The knowledge of the possible effects of a pandemic even on those who do not directly suffer the trauma of the disease, can in any case have medium and long-term consequences on large sections of citizens “.

SWEET AND FAT FOODS “CONSOLATE”

The researchers emphasize the appearance of the nutrition: «The fact that there is also a pejorative change in eating habits puts us in front of the evidence that high levels of stress lead to the need to eat in a” comforting “way. The increase of sugars and fats in the daily diet, for long periods of time, it weighs down our metabolism and has consequences for the health of the most fragile people. The results of poor nutrition, weight gain or the onset of related diseases also affect the level of psychological. Acting preventively in food education certainly helps to stem the consequences of periods of stress, individual or community, which have a social cost ».

BUT THE INFECTION LEAVES STRASCIO

Another Italian research conducted byUniversity of Florence with the hospital Careggi is presented in Lisbon (Portugal) at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of 23-26 April, again on the topic Covid, but in particular on after-effects that there are for over half of those who have had the infection. Thus we speak of Long Covid, which sometimes leaves very long aftermath. Here the authors, led by Dr. Michele Spinicci, conducted a retrospective observational study following 428 patients (254 – 59 percent – men and 174 – 41 percent – women) discharged from hospital approximately 53 days earlier. About three-quarters76 percent, reported at least one persistent symptom. The most common symptoms reported were shortness of breath (37 percent) and chronic fatigue (36) followed by sleep problems (16), vision problems (13) and brain fog (13). Analyzes suggest that people with more severe forms, who required the use of immunosuppressive drugs, were 6 times more likely to report symptoms of Long Covid. Those who received high-flow oxygen support were 40 percent more likely to have long-term problems.

WOMEN THE DOUBLE OF POSTUMES

The women they were nearly twice as likely to report Long Covid symptoms than men. Patients with type 2 diabetes appeared to have a lower risk: the authors point out that more studies are needed to better understand this unexpected finding. The Florentine investigation aimed to consider a possible relationship between variants of the virus and Long Covid. A first investigation considered the period March-December 2020 when the original virus was dominant and the period January-April 2021 when the Alpha was the dominant variant. Significant differences were found in the model of neurological and cognitive / emotional problems.

EVERY VARIATION HAS ITS LONG COVID

When it dominated the Alpha variant myalgia (muscle aches), insomnia, brain fog, anxiety / depression prevailed while anosmia and ageusia (loss of smell and taste) were less common. The researchers acknowledge that theirs is an observational study, therefore it does not demonstrate cause and effect, but shines a spotlight on a not insignificant problem. Dr. Michele Spinicci concludes: “The long duration of the after-effects of Covid-19 and the wide range of symptoms remind us that the problem is not disappearing and we must do more to protect these patients in the long term “.

