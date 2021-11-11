“During the movie they cried all the time.” Will Smith has conquered the Williams

Will Smith recently was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Talk Show, to promote his new film King Richard , which narrates the story of the Williams sisters and the relationship with his father Richard , protagonist of the sporting growth of his daughters. Smith said it was the worst two hours ever for him while watching the film by the American champions.

“It took me a long time to make all this and I was hoping they liked it too,” added the American actor, later revealing that ” Venus and Serena have been crying the whole time and they loved it ”.

The Hollywood star called “terrifying” the idea of ​​having to play a real person still alive knowing that he will see on screen how you play him. Smith then pointed out that the Williams sisters were excited about a film based on their stories and that they would eventually assume the role of executive producers , accompanying the crew throughout the process, but who didn’t put their name on the film until they saw it.

Regarding the character that Smith played, Richard Williams , the actor denied the idea of ​​a father pounding his daughters, stated that “sitting with Venus and Serena, with their sisters and with the wife, it was completely the opposite.

A loving, caring and affectionate father “.

Will Smith and Richard Williams’ ‘makeup’

Smith also told an anecdote about a ” mental makeup Used by Richard on his young daughters to make them play tennis, forbidding them to play tennis whenever they got into trouble.

“It aligned with what the daughters wanted more than demanding what she wanted for them. It was a good family story, ”Smith concluded. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, was presented at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021 and will be released in US cinemas starting November 19, 2021, while it will be released in Italian cinemas from January 13, 2022.