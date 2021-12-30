“During the pandemic I made funds available to help all the members of my crew”

Alice Cooper gave an interview to the financial magazine Forbes, and proved that he is not only the tireless performer who since 1968 has been carrying on shock rock a musical genre and a style that he invented (influencing generations of rock bands from Kiss to Slipknot) , but also an entrepreneur. He said that when the Covid pandemic-19 ha began to spread in America has created funds to help all the people who work with him on his tours, because he predicted that the live music industry would be hit hard: “And that the government would do nothing to support it. It was obvious that the dole would not last long e so we saved some money for our road crew. All the responsible bands did, or at least I hope“.

Alice Cooper underlined how important its road crew is for a band: “In a concert the guy who sets the stage is just as important as the guy who plays the guitar” he said, “They are people who live with us, we work with them every day. I had to make sure they were safe and could support families. They said the pandemic would last a month, but what?“.

Alice Cooper said he contracted Covid-19 himself last year, when he was not yet vaccinated: “For three weeks I felt like I did twelve rounds of boxing against Roberto Duran. I was destroyed“. In 2022 Alice Cooper will return to the stage to tour her latest Detroit Stories album dedicated as he himself said “To the angry hard rock of my city”. After a tour in America between January and April (on two dates he will have Ace Frehley as support) will arrive in England along with the Cult and then in Europe e the European tour in Milan will close on 29 June with the only Italian date. He also talked about the possibility to shoot a biopic about his life: «Possibly before he diedHe joked. On the choice of the actor who could play him, Alice Cooper has no doubts: “If Johnny Depp were a little more handsome he could do me“.