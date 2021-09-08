during the pandemic, those who lose their jobs sell their erotic photos online

ONLYFANS, an online platform that literally exploded during the pandemic and allows users to sell their intimate photos, naked or in lingerie, to other users who have signed up for a monthly subscription. The story of how this “invention” is being used by more and more people in the US and is also becoming popular in Italy ..

Not only TikTok, therefore, 2020, characterized by the pandemic, has also sanctioned the explosion of another social network: OnlyFans.

Thanks to the economic and employment crisis, the year just ended has come to terms with a real boom in registrations: if in 2019 the “creators” were 120 thousand, 2020 closed with over one million. The subscribers, on the other hand, would be 90 million worldwide. But what is OnlyFans? Simple: it is a platform “pay-per-view“. If you want to see, you have to pay. Like? Through a subscription.

The platform experienced exponential growth during the lockdown: 30 million subscribers. There are from Bella Thorne to Rocco Siffredi. Also Cardi B, Elena Morali and her boyfriend Fabulous and Malena …

It seems that even Alberto Genovese, the entrepreneur of Facile.it, recruited many girls from his parties through this platform.

HOW ONLYFANS WORKS

Every “content creator” (they call themselves that) sets a monthly subscription: only those who subscribe can see the contents posted – photos and videos.

The subscription allows you to speak privately with the creator and, through the use of “tips”, you can even “Unlock” premium, exclusive content.

How much do the stars of this social network earn?

Potentially a lot. Indeed, a lot. The most followed Italian, such Martina Vismara, would also come to earn 100 thousand dollars a month (numbers, these, never confirmed but not denied).

The influencer Naomi De Crescenzo became famous thanks to the program “Ex On the Beach”And today it is the second most followed Italian on the platform. TO Journalismor he told ”:“ A very famous American had proposed me $ 100,000 a month to post content with him, but I refused ”.

About content. OnlyFans has become famous for hosting sexually explicit content: full or pornographic nudes for someone, “I see / I don’t see” for someone else.

But if you have signed up to OnlyFans only for business, the stories of those who have signed up to the platform to make ends meet, thanks to the pandemic, are increasing by the hour. They tell her about BBC, the New York Times, the Huffington Post.

They are people affected by the crisis, unemployed, laid off. “Many have come to this site out of desperationand, ”said Angela Jones, associate professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Farmingdale. And so here’s Mark, a guy who lost his job due to the pandemic: “OnlyFans paid my rent, paid my food, literally paid for every need in my life ”.

But also Savannah Benavidez, a 23-year-old who had to leave her job to dedicate herself to her 3-year-old son: since June he earned $ 64,000 in December.

Several tiktokers were banned in a “great purge” for the simple fact of having a link on their profile that pointed to their OnlyFans. But celebrities like Bella Thorne can do it without consequences …

In short, on TikTok you must always pay attention to the contents, appearing in the videos always only in a sweatshirt or pajamas, avoiding lingerie. “There you have to do ballets with friends and stuff like that.”