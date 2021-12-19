Dusan protests after the substitution in the final

The coach then resizes everything at the end of the game: “Already made peace, he will offer me a dinner”

High tension between Italian and Vlahovic in the final of Fiorentina-Sassuolo. After being substituted in the 88th minute to defend the draw, the purple bomber protested blatantly against the coach. A reaction that did not go unnoticed at all and then the coach has resized at the end of the game. “At 88 ‘a man over the line of the ball cannot be conceded, we would have defended with two men – he explained -. We had to be careful and it was close. We’ve already made peace with Dusan, he’ll offer me a dinner“.

It all happened within minutes of the triple whistle. Replaced by Igor, Vlahovic is surprised by the change and does not hide his disappointment by returning to the bench. Protests to which Italian replies trying to hug the player who has just left the field, but receiving in return a rather angry reaction from the bomber. Situation that surely two will then have deepened once back in the locker room and that the technician then tried to clarify in the interviews at the end of the match by explaining his point of view and throwing water on the fire.