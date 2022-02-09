‘Dusan the anti CR7’: Vlahovic is an antidivo, this is what he did after his debut with Juve

“Dusan the anti CR7”. Thus today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport Talks about Vlahovic, a great protagonist on his debut in the black and white jersey. Yes, because the guy who scores more than Haaland and Mbappè – and who in Europe is second only to Lewandowski by number of goals – when he takes off his shoes and shin guards he just wants normality and the pampering of his family. As the newspaper tells us, after having made the fans present at the Allianz Stadium happy by temporarily bringing back the Juve in the Champions area, on Sunday night the new Juventus striker gave a special moment to the big and small guests of the J-Hotelwhere he stays waiting to find a house in Turin.

In shorts and a T-shirt, he reached mother Sladjana, father Milos and the younger sister Andjela in a secluded corner of the hotel restaurant, and then willingly lend himself to dispensing smiles, autographs and photos to the children who have begun to wander around him. Low profile, humility and antidivo attitudes, what also struck his teammates in the locker room: Dusan, in short, does not feel like Cristiano’s successor Ronaldo, and has no intention of emulating him, starting from his Turin home, which will not be the one vacated in the summer by the Portuguese and a few days ago by Ramsey. In the meantime, however, there are compliments, including those of a certain Alex Del Piero. The road – also the one to enter the hearts of the Juventus fans – is well marked.