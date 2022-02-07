Dusan Vlahovic and the transfer market transform Juventus (and perhaps even Max Allegri)

It is said that a player does not make a team, just as the suit does not make a monk. Not valid for Dusan Vlahovic. Inside him, and there Juventus it’s something else: stronger, more beautiful, more fun. Vlahovic and the transfer market (let’s go ahead Zakaria, immediately on the pitch and immediately decisive too) seem to have really transformed the bianconeri. And maybe even Max Allegri. It was obvious that Juve would improve by adding the strongest striker in the league to the center of the attack. It was not so obvious that it would change. Not immediately, at least. The Serbian’s debut was practically perfect: goals after just thirteen minutes, many balls touched, bursting opportunities, good plays, always in the middle of the maneuver. More could not be asked.

But it was all the squad to appear different, and certainly not for the result, a 2-0 home against a Verona reworked that cannot make one cry out for a miracle. However, Juve had some other noteworthy victories in this disappointing first part of the season, such as the 4-3 at the Olimpico against Romeor the 1-0 in the Champions League col Chelsea which in the end earned him first place in the group. But without ever convincing, always with a renouncing game, sometimes unwatchable. For the first time this year, however, Juve attacked their opponents and did not wait for them, in short, they played for Juve.

Now, it is evident that all this cannot be thanks only to Vlahovic, much less after just a week. Yet in a sense it is. We wondered what theimpact of the great market hit. The synthesis between a team up to now refractory to any idea of offensive footballand a player used to scoring a slew of goals but in the Fiorentina of Italian devoted to attack and entertainment. The answer came from the field. Vlahovic is always Vlahovic. Juve has changed. And not only from a technical point of view, because certainly someone like this up front was not there before and now it makes all the difference in the world, in the ability to score but also to support teammates.

But everything has changed spirit, the attitude of the other players, the enthusiasm of the public that was a bit lost and on Sunday it was boiling back like in the old days. It is as if with the addition of Vlahovic Juve have shrugged off their own limits, his fears. Allegri’s same move to field the trident (rarely seen before) gave a clear signal to the environment. The three found themselves wonderful, supported by a midfield where there were Zakaria’s muscles (confirming how successful the January sales campaign was), but also the technique of Arthuruntil now always relegated to the bench because it is considered a tinsel.

The evolution of recent years has taught us that you don’t necessarily have to have strong players to play football well, otherwise it would not be explained how the newly promoted Empoli, just to give an example, it can be on the left side of the ranking with a handful of carneadi and kids. Conversely, you can play very badly even with excellent players, and in this sense Allegri’s bianconeri (who may not have had a phantasmagoric squad, but not so scarce) were the best example, or worst if you prefer.

Now Juve and the Livorno coach have no more alibi. And maybe they understood it, team and coach. It is obviously early to draw conclusions. A swallow does not make a spring, a victory does not change it by itself season, even more so if against a modest opponent. Next Sunday’s match againstAtalanta not only will it be much more reliable, but also decisive, because it represents a real one playoff for qualification in Champions, which remains the minimum (and non-derogable) goal for the bianconeri. In the meantime, however, Juve has sent a signal, perhaps more to themselves than to the championship. He wants to return to Juve. After all, that’s why Vlahovic was taken.

Twitter: @lVendemiale