Dusan Vlahovic explains why he chose Juve: “DNA question”

Dusan Vlahovic it is perhaps the most anticipated and discussed market hit of the latter transfer market session. The catchphrase thus ended with the arrival of the Serbian in Turin, the Juventus side.

After holding his first press conference as a new Juve player, Vlahovic also released the first interview to Dazn’s microphones.

Vlahovic, that’s why Juve

The choice of Dusan Vlahovic made the Juventus fans happy and those of Fiorentina less. Controversy aside, the adventure of the Serbian in the purple jersey had come to an end and the player had no doubts: Juve it was the first choice.

To say it himself. Dazn: “My choice was not difficult because in my character there is a bit of Juve’s DNA. I have chosen Juventus in the last three / four days I think. Juve is Juve. Now I’ll have to go even stronger, even more decisive. I have to give my all to get the great results together to the team. Now I will need a couple of more days to understand the greatness of Juve. I am experiencing tremendous sensations and I do not see time to take the field “.

Vlahovic is not afraid of competition from Juve

Dusan Vlahovic is not afraid, head held high and a lot of effort. His goal is not only to play well but also to to be able to make a group, prerequisite if you want to win. The Serbian is not even afraid of competition: “Dybala? Are all teammates, I would like to create a friendship with everyone, even something more. They are the fundamental things: to be united to achieve big goals “.

Vlahovic, what won him over from Juve

Finally he explains that he was struck by what everyone calls the “Juve mentality” and by the organization. “What struck me? Everything: the staff, the training fields, the Continassa, but above all the desire to win: this is the most important thing. Juventus always aims for the highest goals, every year. Five years ago and in five years the goal will be win everything “.

