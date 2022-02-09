Dusan Vlahovic, “member erect and even ejaculated”. Juventus, after the debut, the vip story beyond censorship – Libero Quotidiano





The fans of the Fiorentina have not yet digested the last rude of the JuventusAnd babyultra vip, comments in his own way on the “snatching” of Dusan Vlahovicpurple star finished in black and white like, before him, other idols of Fiesole: Roby Baggio, Federico Bernardeschi (which in Turin, however, has disappointed) e Federico Chiesa. The young Serbian striker, who had decided in recent months not to renew the contract expiring in 2023, effectively obliging patron Rocco Commisso to sell him as soon as possible to monetize, he made a great debut with the Lady: immediately scoring after 13 minutes in the match against Veronafinished 2-0, and above all already giving the impression of being the “master” of the Juventus attack.





“The marriage is considered consummated – explains in technical terms the Florentine singer, author of About us, Chocolate ice cream And Santa Maria Novella, in his speech for I read -, when the erect member it enters the vagina and ejaculates there. It is roughly one of the parameters of the Sacra Rota, in the evaluation of the annulment of marriages. “Colorful preamble for a continuation of even more direct reasoning:” We so much hoped that the first night of love between Vlahovic and Juventus was a flop – admits Pupo, not sporty but quite understandably -. Instead, the Serbian ‘traitor’ had an erectionintroduced and even ejaculate. The marriage was consummated. The Sacra Rota will never be able to undo it. Therefore, purple friends, let’s put a stone on it and look to the future. “Perhaps Pupo could not find a more effective image. When we say: the gift of synthesis.



